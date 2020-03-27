By now you must've heard the story of the woman who licked a airplane toilet seat and started the #CoronavirusChallenge on TikTok If not, here you go.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

That is obviously disgusting. But also supremely dangerous, not just for her, but also for the many people she ended up inspiring.

This fuckwit licked a toilet bowl as part of a Coronavirus "challenge".



He now has Coronavirus.



The other beaut, licking baby lotion bottles in a supermarket?



Arrested and charged under the terrorism act. pic.twitter.com/S2Dm5hprJV — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 25, 2020

Of course, the internet took it onto themselves to insult some sense into these people. Here's what Twitter had to say!

Seen 2 dickheads lick shit as part of the Corona virus challenge. 1 licked a row of domestic items in a supermarket and has been jailed. The other licked a fucking toilet bowl and now has the Corona. — Conway (@Just_Conway) March 25, 2020

Karma works in myserious ways

This 'Moron' who licked newyork subway rod in '#CoronaVirusChallenge ' now in hospital with #Coronavirus



The so-called 'coronavirus challenge' began after few TikTok international influencers shared clips of themselves licking toilet seats in public places pic.twitter.com/CT8wmGX3eI — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) March 25, 2020

I thought we all agreed on this.

One effective way to avoid getting COVID-19. Don’t lick toilets. Also, don’t listen to anyone dumb enough to start the #Coronaviruschallenge



🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/5HN1KXdz1V — Joanne J. Chew (林九恩) (@joannejchew) March 24, 2020

Very specific wish!

Ima gonna need @realDonaldTrump to take the #CoronaVirusChallenge and lick a public toilet. — CR (@sushi_roll321) March 25, 2020

This is a totally valid question.

I just don’t get why you’d lick dirty shit #CoronaVirusChallenge — TMZ (@tb2727) March 24, 2020

And that's just a nice quote!

idk who told y’all a challenge a day keeps the coronavirus away but it’s not true — mackenzie (@mackenziekay24) March 25, 2020

Accurate representation

That's one way to see it

Let's not waste resources on him... pic.twitter.com/w3yjBs2lFY — Deniz Akgol (@denizprincess) March 25, 2020

In this time, the most important challenge should be to just stay at home and keep washing your hands. All these other TikTok challenges can be avoided for now.