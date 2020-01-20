All Sharma ji ka betas are nothing in front of twin brothers Nishant and Pranav Aggarwal who topped the JEE Mains 2020.

While Nishant scored 100 percentile, Pranav secured 99.93. And now both of them plan to reappear for the April session of the test because they love taking tests.

The duo used to study together and motivate each other. Pranav, who was just .07 percentile behind his brother wants to reappear for the test in order to improve his ranking.

Talking to Indian Express, he said:

My brother being among the highest scorers has motivated me. I am happy for him but will appear for the test again and try to improve my rank.

The twins have been consistently good at academics and wish to study at either IIT Delhi or Mumbai.

Achieving good marks was in itself a motivating factor for the 17-year-old twins from Delhi. Sharing their study routine, they said that they followed a routine and started studying for JEE Mains only a couple of months ago.

Kahan se laate ho itna motivation? Yahan ek exam clear nahi ho raha.