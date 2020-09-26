Business Tycoon Anil Ambani has told a UK court that he has only one car and has sold his jewellery to pay his legal fees, Times of India reported.

He said that he had received Rs 9.9 crore for all his jewellery and now does not own anything. When he was asked about the luxury cars he had access to, Ambani said that they were all media-speculative stories.

My expenses are minimal and being borne by wife and family. I don’t have a lavish lifestyle and no other income. I met legal expense by sale of jewellery and, if I have to meet further expenses, (it) will be subject to approval by the court to dispose of other assets

This had led to a serious discussion on Twitter. All warranted, of course.

#AnilAmbani saying he doesn't have much money 2 pay his legal fees.. If m wrong, wat hap'd 2 #RafaleDeal nd how @PMOIndia sign a contract with him, wat kinds of assurance they hav. Still more #Rafale's should come but how? 🤔 Am I dumb and deaf ass or whole #India https://t.co/GzB7u28JVx — Govardhana Rao Ganji (@GanjiGovardhana) September 26, 2020

This was the guy "chosen" to manufacture aerospace, electronic, and engine components for the Indian Air Force. Great ! 👏#AnilAmbani #RafaleDeal #IndianAirForce

https://t.co/sOdFbuoZeg — Anandu S (@byAnanduS) September 26, 2020

Today I truly believe that #PMCares but only for his crony capitalist friends !



Why else would the government give Rafale offset contract worth 30,000 cr to bankrupt Ambani instead of HAL . #Ambani #AnilAmbani #Rafale #HAL https://t.co/zNA8qLd271 — Vidushi (@shaktividhi) September 26, 2020

#AnilAmbani bankrupt is a systems jokeon the public. The rich tweaking rules & #corrupt #government supporting them. Big time public fails these people by stopping to use their products. It can be any govt, I am not mentioning any particular party here.#Ambani #Corruption — Nikhil Gangavane (@thefinalmiracle) September 26, 2020

On the 22nd of May, 2020 the UK high court had ordered Ambani to pay a debt of $716,917,681 / Rs 5,281 crore and £750,000 / Rs 7 crore to three Chinese banks by the 12th of June, 2020.On the nonpayment of said legal fees, the Chinese banks, led by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, had sought a disclosure order on his assets.