In a tweet, which went viral, comedian Kunal Kamra can be seen challenging The Republic anchor Arnab Goswami to speak out on his inclination towards the current BJP government. 

The two, who happened to be on the same flight, did not engage in any argument as Arnab calmly ignored Kamra's taunts and insisted he'll stay quite. 

But this did not prevent the hashtag #arnab from trending on Twitter as netizens quickly got hold of the viral tweet showing the complete confrontation. 

Clearly, the nation wanted to know but this time Mr. Goswami could not come up with an answer.