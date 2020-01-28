In a tweet, which went viral, comedian Kunal Kamra can be seen challenging The Republic anchor Arnab Goswami to speak out on his inclination towards the current BJP government.

The two, who happened to be on the same flight, did not engage in any argument as Arnab calmly ignored Kamra's taunts and insisted he'll stay quite.

Met Arnab Goswami on a flight & gave him a monologue about his ‘journalism’



All he did was call me mentally unstable & after sometime I had no choice but to return to my seat.



The entire flight I’ll keep pretending to use the loo just to tell him he’s piece of SHIT



F*CK Arnab — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

But this did not prevent the hashtag #arnab from trending on Twitter as netizens quickly got hold of the viral tweet showing the complete confrontation.

Kunal Kamra's in-flight 'interview' of Arnab Goswami will go down in history as the 1.30 minutes in his life when Arnab said nothing. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) January 28, 2020

Why is Arnab wearing sunglasses inside the plane while watching a movie? — अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) January 28, 2020

Arnab remaining silent is the 2nd most rarest thing that has happened in India



Modi speaking truth still remains the 1st#FattuArnab — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) January 28, 2020

What a legend Kunal is! Thanks for speaking about Rohith Vemula. My respect has grown ten fold for you. Arnab is complicit in the hate that is spread in our country right now. If you have watched and analysed Arnab's shows, you know how dangerous this guy is. F#*k off Arnab. https://t.co/jD6MC80FRE — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ (@Waseem_Ahmed11) January 28, 2020

Kunal: Answer my questions. Nation wants to know.

Arnab:



Kunal: You are coward.

Arnab:



Kunal: Modi ji is coward.

Arnab: Baap pe nahi jaane ka.#FattuArnab — Nirmala Tai Halwe wali (@Vishj05) January 28, 2020

No one is coming in Arnab's support tells the whole story.



Noone has respect for these fake journalists now...😒



Yesterday I called Sudhir and Chaurasiya dog and many andhbhakt replied they are loyal dogs😂



Such is the respect they hold even among modi followers nd IT Cell😉 — अनमोल पालेकर (@dpakkaushik) January 28, 2020

*Flight lands*



*Arnab quickly walks out, avoiding everybody's gaze, and into the airport washroom*



*Arnab looks into the mirror, still silent*



*Arnab bends closer to the mirror and whispers*



"You are Arnab Fucking Goswami. Don't you forget it." — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) January 28, 2020

Salute to @kunalkamra88 for challenging coward Arnab Gu_swami on AIR!



RSS has distilled its poisonous hate politics on our reputed Educational institutions across India.



They orchestrated violence & act as extra State actors with the support of such cartoons like Arnab & BJP https://t.co/KraIGdvVfy pic.twitter.com/3NSZEDaNDF — Kinju_inc (@IncKinju) January 28, 2020

Arnab is given the taste of his own brand of journalism, mid-air https://t.co/tyYbPoKhKH — Baba Umar (@BabaUmarr) January 28, 2020

This is the moment entire India has been waiting for. Arnab Goswami tendered speechless by @kunalkamra88. Would we not love to see him silent always? pic.twitter.com/ghd72p6t2c — RKHuria (@rkhuria) January 28, 2020

While flight take off and suddenly Arnab seen to Kamra's.. Arnab like..#FattuArnab pic.twitter.com/viA8zku2ux — WeAreAMBEDKAR (@Humanity_First2) January 28, 2020

Arnab

In Front of Kunal At his Studio pic.twitter.com/Ipp8S2KM54 — True Indian (@TrueInd26978997) January 28, 2020

Clearly, the nation wanted to know but this time Mr. Goswami could not come up with an answer.