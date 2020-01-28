In a tweet, which went viral, comedian Kunal Kamra can be seen challenging The Republic anchor Arnab Goswami to speak out on his inclination towards the current BJP government.
Met Arnab Goswami on a flight & gave him a monologue about his ‘journalism’— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020
All he did was call me mentally unstable & after sometime I had no choice but to return to my seat.
The entire flight I’ll keep pretending to use the loo just to tell him he’s piece of SHIT
F*CK Arnab
But this did not prevent the hashtag #arnab from trending on Twitter as netizens quickly got hold of the viral tweet showing the complete confrontation.
Arnab remaining silent is the 2nd most rarest thing that has happened in India— Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) January 28, 2020
Modi speaking truth still remains the 1st#FattuArnab
Kunal: Answer my questions. Nation wants to know.— Nirmala Tai Halwe wali (@Vishj05) January 28, 2020
Arnab:
Kunal: You are coward.
Arnab:
Kunal: Modi ji is coward.
Arnab: Baap pe nahi jaane ka.#FattuArnab
No one is coming in Arnab's support tells the whole story.— अनमोल पालेकर (@dpakkaushik) January 28, 2020
Noone has respect for these fake journalists now...😒
Yesterday I called Sudhir and Chaurasiya dog and many andhbhakt replied they are loyal dogs😂
Such is the respect they hold even among modi followers nd IT Cell😉
*Flight lands*— Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) January 28, 2020
*Arnab quickly walks out, avoiding everybody's gaze, and into the airport washroom*
*Arnab looks into the mirror, still silent*
*Arnab bends closer to the mirror and whispers*
"You are Arnab Fucking Goswami. Don't you forget it."
Salute to @kunalkamra88 for challenging coward Arnab Gu_swami on AIR!— Kinju_inc (@IncKinju) January 28, 2020
RSS has distilled its poisonous hate politics on our reputed Educational institutions across India.
They orchestrated violence & act as extra State actors with the support of such cartoons like Arnab & BJP https://t.co/KraIGdvVfy pic.twitter.com/3NSZEDaNDF
Arnab is given the taste of his own brand of journalism, mid-air https://t.co/tyYbPoKhKH— Baba Umar (@BabaUmarr) January 28, 2020
This is the moment entire India has been waiting for. Arnab Goswami tendered speechless by @kunalkamra88. Would we not love to see him silent always? pic.twitter.com/ghd72p6t2c— RKHuria (@rkhuria) January 28, 2020
While flight take off and suddenly Arnab seen to Kamra's.. Arnab like..#FattuArnab pic.twitter.com/viA8zku2ux— WeAreAMBEDKAR (@Humanity_First2) January 28, 2020
Arnab— True Indian (@TrueInd26978997) January 28, 2020
In Front of Kunal At his Studio pic.twitter.com/Ipp8S2KM54
Clearly, the nation wanted to know but this time Mr. Goswami could not come up with an answer.