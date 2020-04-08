Every morning when we go through the news cycle, we witness a lot of weird shit. Most of this is too weird to even write about. However, today we found an exception to the rule. Today we found something that is profoundly weird and posted by Republic TV!

Now, obviously if you thought Twitter was going to let this go, you must be new around here.

#RepublicTV trying to get infamous .. anything for TRPs isn't it guys😂😆 https://t.co/5k5vCB6aMD — Shashank Shekhar (@Shash043) April 8, 2020

@republic should first learn: how to clickbait. Or maybe it's just to match the IQ level of their readers (and editors).#RepublicTV #dinosaurs #clickbait pic.twitter.com/GWwgLFtTp5 — Karan Kashyap (@karankashyap) April 8, 2020

Tweet may have been deleted but the stupid article remains available online 👇👇👇https://t.co/pzlAWJQdFZ — Gp Capt Christopher (Retd) (@bcchristopher) April 8, 2020

Liberals trolled them so bad that they had to delete this tweet.



Although this post of Republic TV was for their limited audience known as Bhakt. pic.twitter.com/aUErQDBcYk — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) April 7, 2020

So those images of dinosaurs in Bengaluru were not true? — Nash David (@nashpd) April 7, 2020

UNESCO recognises Republic for committed journalism https://t.co/CslQ8zzzhX — Tap (@TapTap_80) April 7, 2020

Relieved after this Fact-Check! I thought it's Real ! #Bangalore https://t.co/Mibos5RFZy — Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) April 7, 2020

I have read it, but won’t give you the spoilers..

Khud padh k pata kar lo..



https://t.co/PdliMbiZdk — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 7, 2020

I am going with they are not https://t.co/W3V8ierEkF — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) April 7, 2020

@republic debunked this.



Stop spreading fake news!



I m so sad that, there are no dinosaurs in Bengaluru! pic.twitter.com/7ciyMjMQll — Nouman ನೌಮಾನ್ (@NoumChomsky) April 7, 2020

Aise toh intern bhi na kare tweet https://t.co/EQ45ulphgQ — Mr Joshi🥑 (@Shubham7Joshi) April 7, 2020

Considering its Viewers IQ @republic has done an in-depth fact check to debunk this fake news. https://t.co/URSTcLFIDM — Dhanasekar (தனசேகர்) (@sdhanasekar) April 7, 2020

I am gonna actually go back 65 million years ago, when dinosaurs existed and clickbait didn't.