As the protests opposing the CAA continues to grow stronger, the BJP has deleted one of its more controversial tweets yesterday. 

CAA protests
Source: Free Press Journal

During the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in April, Home Minister Amit Shah had said: 

We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs.

Shah's statement had also been posted online by the BJP's official Twitter account. 

BJP deleted tweet
Source: Quint

But Twitter, being Twitter has the benefit of a very good memory. And of course, deleted tweets are not really deleted. They can be found in Twitter Archives. So as always, people found it and did what they do best. 

People have also been visiting the archives page to comment on the deleted post. 

Amit Shah
Source: Telegraph India

This country might be fickle-minded, but it never forgets and never lets anyone else forget people. 