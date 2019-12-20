As the protests opposing the CAA continues to grow stronger, the BJP has deleted one of its more controversial tweets yesterday.

During the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in April, Home Minister Amit Shah had said:

We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs.

Shah's statement had also been posted online by the BJP's official Twitter account.

But Twitter, being Twitter has the benefit of a very good memory. And of course, deleted tweets are not really deleted. They can be found in Twitter Archives. So as always, people found it and did what they do best.

Why has the BJP deleted this tweet? (Archived here https://t.co/wq4WwFyOzu ) pic.twitter.com/RBc6Q9kCGw — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) December 19, 2019

This happens when you don't have a firm ground to base your case.



BJP Deletes one of Its controversial Tweet on NRC as Nationwide Protests Gain Ground.#IndiaAgainstCAA #IndiaRejectsNRC pic.twitter.com/N77gv2j1Ls — Slah_ud_din Chauhan (@slah_ud_din0) December 20, 2019

The Bengal unit still has it up. pic.twitter.com/3xdzPDN4LM — Shiladitya Pandit (@panditsTOI) December 19, 2019

The BJP IT cell can delete the tweet. But they can’t delete what the Home Minister told #Parliament “we will roll out the #NRC in all States” — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 19, 2019

Won't help! What is done is done! Through the nationwide NRC rhetoric by Home minister, they have already let out what their true intentions are; crossed the Rubicon as they say — Harda Posh (@HardaPosh) December 19, 2019

Kyun k abba inke jo the....wo sawarkar the!😂😂 — Ahmed احمد (@ahmedtells) December 19, 2019

Forgot to delete this one https://t.co/u86fm4Ft7l — Faisal Ahsan | فیصل احسان (@ahsan_faisal) December 20, 2019

People have also been visiting the archives page to comment on the deleted post.

This country might be fickle-minded, but it never forgets and never lets anyone else forget people.