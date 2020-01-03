As protests against the CAA continue to rage on across the country, the ruling party BJP, in an attempt to garner support from the masses has launched a toll-free number. 

Source: CNBC TV 18

According to ANI, the party's national secretary has said that people can support the controversial act by giving a missed call to 88662-88662. 

However, this doesn't seem to have impressed Twitter as much as was probably expected. 

This is never going to get old!