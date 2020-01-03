As protests against the CAA continue to rage on across the country, the ruling party BJP, in an attempt to garner support from the masses has launched a toll-free number.

According to ANI, the party's national secretary has said that people can support the controversial act by giving a missed call to 88662-88662.

However, this doesn't seem to have impressed Twitter as much as was probably expected.

@BJP4India please start a toll-free number for people to give missed calls to register their rejection of CAA as well. — Aakarsh Dhawan | आकर्ष धवन | آکارش ڈھون (@aakarshdhawan) January 3, 2020

@BJP4India ~ Dare if you can launch two separate toll-free numbers one supporting CAA and another against CAA.



PS: Only 38% people of India voted for you. By not going with @amitmalviya's logical petrol price creative, 62% is mathematically greater than 38%.#IndiaAgainstCAA https://t.co/D53otG7HaG — Sumedh Gaikwad 🇮🇳 (@sumedhbgaikwad) January 3, 2020

So let me get this straight. BJP deadass started a toll free line for people to give a missed call in support of an Act that’s already been passed? — Shrey (@50shadesfshrey) January 2, 2020

BJP is not a political party rather it is a event management company.



Kindly launch a toll-free for people to register themselves as unemployed. https://t.co/4s2zUGSjJO — Afzal Khan (@iamafzalkhan) January 2, 2020

First let the @BJP4India launch a toll-free number for people to give missed calls to protest against:

1) Falling Economy

2) Job Loss

3) Fuel Price Rise

4) Mob Lynching

5) LPG Price Rise

6) Rapes

7) Rafael Scam

8) BPCL Sale

9) GST

10) Demonitisation etc. etc. https://t.co/r6DrGqy03o — Dark_Days_Of_India (@EBK4406) January 2, 2020

"Toll free number to give missed calls" 🤔 Dear BJP, don't hurt your brain so much. https://t.co/uIoUjdCl46 — Abhinav Upadhyay (@abhi9u) January 2, 2020

I tried to find a toll-free or even chargeable number where I could get information on Farmer Suicides, Core Sector Growth, GDP Back Data, Electoral Bonds, Consumption Index...etc but failed. Does anyone have the number? https://t.co/AO5avs0jDv — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 2, 2020

BJP's IVR :



Mandir ke liye - 1 dabaiye.



CAA Support ke liye - 2 dabaiye



अर्थव्यवस्था ke liye - Dial kiya gaya number maujood nahi hai. — Witty (@prettywitty___) January 2, 2020

Abe sarkar chala rahe ho ya reality show — Just Chunky !! (@flufy_brown_grl) January 2, 2020

Bhakto ka Database banane ki Ninja Technique — Tempest (@ColdCigar) January 2, 2020

BJP be like pic.twitter.com/zdE7jkjlvQ — Shinchan Mansoori (@shabaazmansoori) January 2, 2020

This is never going to get old!