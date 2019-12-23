The recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act has sparked protests and rallies across the country and children too are becoming a part of them at certain places.

A recent video from the ongoing CAA protests shows two children participating in a political rally and shouting slogans along with other people.

Kids in #OldIndia - Nanha munna rahi hu, Desh ka sipahi hu, Bolo mere sang, jai hind, jai hind Jai hind.

Kids in #NewIndia - Aatankwad ki kya pehchaan? Mulla, Masjid, Pakistan! Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko! pic.twitter.com/spaTfiq629 — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) December 23, 2019

The slogans that they are chanting clearly hint at the new lows we've reached in the name of religion and politics.

Aatankwaad ki kya pehchaan? Mulla, Masjid, Pakistan! Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko!

While both pro and anti CAA protests are happening across the country, people are clearly not pleased to see these young children chanting anti-secular slogans in the rally.

Sad to hear 😢

Parents are seeding such thought



May we rise above hate — Ʈȃђὶɾ Ѧʑὶɱὶ (@tahirazimi) December 23, 2019

I wonder if these kids understand what they are saying — Harisa sadaf (@harisasadaf) December 23, 2019

VIKAS to VINASH — SarcasticBro (@sarcasticbro89) December 23, 2019

My heart feels sorry for them, in this age of schooling& learning they r being taught such things which they r not aware abt, these innocent souls r enjoying with the flow, but it will hit their mentality badly later, We will not forgive BJP for involving children into their sins — Simmi (@WakeUpSimmi) December 23, 2019

Probably the saddest thing I have see in a while😢 — Priyanka (@Priyank50800863) December 23, 2019

Seeds of hatred being sown in young minds...#RISE_ABOVE_HATE — Tanzzz (@tanzeem02) December 23, 2019

What the hell is this? They are teaching kids to hate others? — Anwesha Banerjee (@Anwesha90719605) December 23, 2019

The loss is for the parents who let their child being fed so hatred and the child himself, hatred had never yielded a society but evil.The only one benefiting here is the fascist party and its ideologies ruining the life — kattar_hindustani (@kattarhindusta2) December 23, 2019

By polluting minds of these kids @narendramodi and #RSS are destroying the future of India as well — Moazzam Nawaz (@mzm5273) December 22, 2019