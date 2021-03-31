Being an influencer comes with its own set of responsibilities and being woke is one of them. Otherwise, people are going to call you out for the problematic views, sooner or later.

An Instagram influencer named Nimisha Vermaa has stirred up a row on social media after implying that poverty is nothing but a state of mind.

Take a moment and watch the video.

In the viral video she states that we are programmed to believe that sources are limited but, in reality that's not the case. She also says that poverty is a matter of perspective. These were her exact words:

How do you get to decide that someone is underprivileged? You have been programmed to believe that sources are limited and the people who have less of it are underprivileged and the people who have more of it are evil people. You mindset is limited, nobody is hoarding on anything.

Naturally, her tone deaf remark didn't sit well with many people on social media and this is how they reacted.

So the moral of the Video is - Being Poor is a state of mind.



Gajab Content Hain India Mein. https://t.co/fffPZdFxRB — Aritra (@Aritra_7) March 31, 2021

I lost braincells trying to comprehend this https://t.co/wf0s2J0fqi — dwee✨ (@dweeedles) March 31, 2021

this is the absolute worst take ive seen i could feel myself losing brain cells https://t.co/wT6lvLAIV8 — cat lady’s gf (@jenswtnr) March 30, 2021

This personified regurgitation has "uncivilized" on her twitter bio. Clearly. https://t.co/ok4VY5tJYK — Bharadwaj Patnaik (@BhPatnaik) March 31, 2021

When you are over privileged and don't understand what underprivileged means https://t.co/F41AyBHuZn — Basit (@kiheenhasa) March 31, 2021

UC rich desi influencers are a plague. How ignorant and idiotic do you have to be to spew such nonsense??? https://t.co/cuzt8cDfcw — Sharanya Paulraj (@sharusays) March 31, 2021

You know the rules. If I have to watch the single dumbest take on poverty there could be then you all have to as well. https://t.co/iQKr0cf2gY — Daniel Sohege (@stand_for_all) March 30, 2021

Poverty is in your mind apparently!

Side note: So glad there are other people who don't buy into this bs, I mean having looked at the comments on these Influencer profiles I wouldn't have believed that to be true because of the sheer number of yes men 😭🤣 https://t.co/sQGyys9n25 — Kale Me Maybe 🥬 (@KithRags) March 30, 2021