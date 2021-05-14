Any woman who has a social media account is aware of the online harassment that accompanies it. From lewd messages to comments, and having their images shared without consent, it is a vicious cycle - but that doesn't mean it isn't a serious offence.

On the occasion of Eid, where people celebrate, a group of young men in India decided to taint it with their non-consensual act of sharing images of underage girls, and 'rating' them.

This is just a small clip from this entire live stream. The comments were even more disgusting. This bastard and @Keshu__10 should be booked for using pictures of underaged Pakistani girls and sexualising them live. https://t.co/GiwNWuzDin pic.twitter.com/bcf63TT7Vn — S (@SupariMan_) May 13, 2021

Twitter called out two of organisers who began a live stream on YouTube to 'discuss' and 'appreciate' how women looked on Eid. Images were shared and lewd comments were passed, which Twitter did not take lightly and called out their outrageous behaviour.

Imagine posting pictures on Eid just for these scum of the earth sanghis to broadcast them on YouTube live in front of so many people, sexualise and pass lewd comments. And they have the audacity to call it "appreciating beauty" pic.twitter.com/WX8X4YK5a9 — Anandita. (@devilsblessingx) May 13, 2021

Screenshots from the livestream of two Twitter users who go by the names - Keshu_10 and LiberalDogeReal were shared. Their accounts have been deleted since.

Those bastards used terms like “fu*ked” and “ra*ed” while sexualising and rating these minor women.



Please look into this @MumbaiPolice @jaunpurpolice @TwitterIndia @YouTubeIndia pic.twitter.com/Ds6OwX1lSy — S (@SupariMan_) May 13, 2021

A WOMAN POSTING HER PICTURES ON HER SOCIAL MEDIA, DOESN'T GIVE YOU THE RIGHT TO SEXUALISE HER JUST BECAUSE IT'S A PUBLIC PLATFORM

HOPE THESE GUYS ROT IN HELL — Romsha 🐾 (@HeavenlyMase) May 13, 2021

TW: harassment



-> @Keshu__10 & his gang stole pictures of Pakistani women and live streamed it on his YouTube channel. He encouraged rape by putting these women on auction. He’s currently in Mumbai.@MumbaiPolice @AUThackeray @zeeshan_iyc take action. pic.twitter.com/HCRSELIhlj — Saif (@isaifpatel) May 13, 2021

When you think ‘that’s it’ the RW can’t go any lower,they spring a surprise, yesterdays abuse of Pakistani girl handles &their pictures is a stark reality of their hatred and sleaze. These are the same ones with rape mentality. @Keshu__10 should be punished& made a lesson out of. — Vijayanand Katikala (@vijayanandelias) May 14, 2021

A Twitter user shared that this is not the first time that these accounts have harassed women.

Dear @NCWIndia @sharmarekha Ma'am



This person @Keshu_02 has been abusing and making cheap comments on me since September 2019



He and his gang have been abusing many females over here by making multiple fake accounts (1/n) pic.twitter.com/3KbvOeg9sf — Vineeta Singh (@biharigurl) February 22, 2021

Apart from the guy, this girl (who worships this keshu guy) along with her gang bullied and harassed my friends today, they used many misogynist terms against us, it’s their group i guess. i have screenshots and we actually want to take an action against them..it’s a group thing — ✰ (@shrutiitwt) May 13, 2021

These stories of horror surrounding minor girls make your stomach churn. However, it is reassuring to know that the video has been removed from YouTube. Hopefully, stricter action will be taken against these users, more than just having their accounts removed.