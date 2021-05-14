Any woman who has a social media account is aware of the online harassment that accompanies it. From lewd messages to comments, and having their images shared without consent, it is a vicious cycle - but that doesn't mean it isn't a serious offence.
On the occasion of Eid, where people celebrate, a group of young men in India decided to taint it with their non-consensual act of sharing images of underage girls, and 'rating' them.
Twitter called out two of organisers who began a live stream on YouTube to 'discuss' and 'appreciate' how women looked on Eid. Images were shared and lewd comments were passed, which Twitter did not take lightly and called out their outrageous behaviour.
Imagine posting pictures on Eid just for these scum of the earth sanghis to broadcast them on YouTube live in front of so many people, sexualise and pass lewd comments. And they have the audacity to call it "appreciating beauty" pic.twitter.com/WX8X4YK5a9— Anandita. (@devilsblessingx) May 13, 2021
Screenshots from the livestream of two Twitter users who go by the names - Keshu_10 and LiberalDogeReal were shared. Their accounts have been deleted since.
A WOMAN POSTING HER PICTURES ON HER SOCIAL MEDIA, DOESN'T GIVE YOU THE RIGHT TO SEXUALISE HER JUST BECAUSE IT'S A PUBLIC PLATFORM— Romsha 🐾 (@HeavenlyMase) May 13, 2021
HOPE THESE GUYS ROT IN HELL
TW: harassment— Saif (@isaifpatel) May 13, 2021
-> @Keshu__10 & his gang stole pictures of Pakistani women and live streamed it on his YouTube channel. He encouraged rape by putting these women on auction. He’s currently in Mumbai.@MumbaiPolice @AUThackeray @zeeshan_iyc take action. pic.twitter.com/HCRSELIhlj
When you think ‘that’s it’ the RW can’t go any lower,they spring a surprise, yesterdays abuse of Pakistani girl handles &their pictures is a stark reality of their hatred and sleaze. These are the same ones with rape mentality. @Keshu__10 should be punished& made a lesson out of.— Vijayanand Katikala (@vijayanandelias) May 14, 2021
A Twitter user shared that this is not the first time that these accounts have harassed women.
Dear @NCWIndia @sharmarekha Ma'am— Vineeta Singh (@biharigurl) February 22, 2021
This person @Keshu_02 has been abusing and making cheap comments on me since September 2019
He and his gang have been abusing many females over here by making multiple fake accounts (1/n) pic.twitter.com/3KbvOeg9sf
Apart from the guy, this girl (who worships this keshu guy) along with her gang bullied and harassed my friends today, they used many misogynist terms against us, it’s their group i guess. i have screenshots and we actually want to take an action against them..it’s a group thing— ✰ (@shrutiitwt) May 13, 2021
These stories of horror surrounding minor girls make your stomach churn. However, it is reassuring to know that the video has been removed from YouTube. Hopefully, stricter action will be taken against these users, more than just having their accounts removed.