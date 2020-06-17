With tensions rising on the Line of Actual Control at an explosive rate, the most recent tragedy involved the death of 20 Indian soldiers during a stand-off with China. Reporting of the violence has seen opinions that the internet has strongly disagreed with.

In a video posted on Twitter, Aaj Tak news anchor Sweta Singh is seen stating that the Indian Army should be blamed for the incident and not the central government.

Her exact words were,

The duty to patrol the borders is of the Army and not the government,” Singh said. “The Indian Army has the freedom to patrol without waiting for a command from political masters. If the reports say that China overtook Indian land, it raises a question on the Indian Army.

Well done @SwetaSinghAT. Like the way you blamed Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/LFXLMuuQ2K — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 16, 2020

Her words were not taken lightly by the online public, who called the news anchor out and made their anger known.

Shame on her. — Laibah Firdaus.لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) June 16, 2020

Kaise neend aati hai raat ko sweta madam? Aapse neech insaan iss duniya me nahi hoga — Chintan Bulsara (@chintanbulsara) June 16, 2020

Sweta Singh maafi maango 🤬 — Yushi (@ZenChemX) June 16, 2020

Shame on you @SwetaSinghAT. You cannot be called even a citizen. — gaurav soni (@gauravsoni1989) June 16, 2020

Amazing display of how to be a lapdog 👏🏻👏🏻 — Shazaan Khan (@juni_shiz) June 16, 2020

How dare she can blame Army. Amazed nobody from Army file a case against her. 20 brave soldiers sacrificed their lives. Nobody tag her so far Anti national — Adil Khan (@adilkhan202025) June 17, 2020

I don't know what word to use. What have we become in the process of protecting the Government. — ᑎᗰᑎ (@_NMN) June 16, 2020

There's been mass outrage against the statements, especially considering the fact that the army is used as a mainstay in nationalist crosstalk.