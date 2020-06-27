Earlier this week, Jayaraj, 59, and his son Bennix, 31, were allegedly brutalised by the Sathankulam police for reportedly keeping their mobile shop open for a few minutes after the permitted time. These custodial deaths have sparked protests across the country.

However, a large section of our society, including Bollywood that was quick to use the hashtag Black Lives Matter is nowhere to be seen. So Twitter is calling them out to outrage against the barbarity in their own backyard.

Clearly only Black Lives Matter to Bollywood celebrities — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 26, 2020

I don’t expect any Bollywood celebrity to talk about #JusticeforJayarajAndBennicks. They are the ones who profit off the normalisation of police brutality with their stupid cop movies. — Nidhi ✨ (@nidhidhi) June 27, 2020

Where are our BLM warriors from Bollywood during #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

This is also a case of police brutality. — শেখর | شکر (@MangoBwoy) June 27, 2020

I remember bollywood celebs screaming about BLM and police brutality in the USA. Y'all better speak up about this now, no one said anything when an innocent baba was beat up and I'm counting on you to use your platform rightly this time. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — ru (@ru_shre) June 27, 2020

List of Bollywood celebrities who posted about elephant lives and police brutality in America but haven't said a word about Jeyaraj and Fenix: a thread — Sankul (@s3nkul) June 26, 2020

Can't wait to see most bollywood celebrities not talk about #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix but did raise a voice when it came to police brutality in the west — tater thot 😳🤪 (@hredyaa) June 26, 2020

Where are all the black life matters warriors from India? There has been a police brutality in ur own backyard. Does these two lives not matter at all? Alleged accused cops should be booked for murder and Stand trial #JayarajandFenix @PMOIndia @AmitShah — Divyesh, دیویش (@Divyeshn) June 27, 2020

INDIAN CELEBS :



Police brutality in India? Black lives matter pe bolna ho to bata! — kalery (@rukozara) June 26, 2020

TW// EXTREME police brutality

THIS HAPPENED IN INDIA. AM I SUPRISED? NO. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix pic.twitter.com/Urh01HtiL7 — Tιყα²⁸ | ❯❯❯❯ | 🔗 (@louissunflowerr) June 26, 2020

hell this isn't even just indian diaspora. indians living in india do this shit too. making four posts about BLM but never acknowledging police brutality here or talking about antiblackness here because that'd require actual work. — archisha (@jashnebahaara) June 26, 2020

Don't talk about BLM in India with already existing police brutality issues in our country but follow every other trend on tik tok or any other platform that the Americans come up with. 👏BIG👏BRAIN. — Rudy (@therealruudy) June 26, 2020

Indian celebrities: #BLM #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd



When a Police Brutality case happens in India: .......



THIS IS NOT JUST A SOUTH INDIAN ISSUE. THIS NEEDS MORE LIGHT AND JUSTICE. SPEAK UP YOU MFs. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Shrea Suresh (@hoenestlydone) June 26, 2020

What is with selective activism in India? We pretty much acknowledged and spread awareness about #BLM but what about #JayarajandFenix why aren’t we amplifying this? It’s not just about police brutality, it’s much more than that. — Vinisha (@vinishha) June 27, 2020

it's easy to talk about BLM in India but not using your platform and your resources to talk about police brutality when it is happening your own country???

Sorry but your activism is performative and you need to reflect on it. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Akshita Ramola (@RamolaAkshita) June 26, 2020

In India just another day of police brutality. There will be no protests, not even from those #BLM on social media. 2 cops have been suspended. Why not charged with murder? https://t.co/CXTWbqXKEr — Namita Bhandare (@namitabhandare) June 27, 2020

every1 literally needs to learn how 2 prioritize their outrage?! where is this compassion to rage tweet when SHIT is actually hpning in our country? sign this petition to police brutality in INDIA. Most y'all had lot to say about BLM now speak about Ur home. — debs⁷🌻 (@runningwithbts7) June 26, 2020