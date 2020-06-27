Earlier this week, Jayaraj, 59, and his son Bennix, 31, were allegedly brutalised by the Sathankulam police for reportedly keeping their mobile shop open for a few minutes after the permitted time. These custodial deaths have sparked protests across the country. 

Source: Daily Hunt

However, a large section of our society, including Bollywood that was quick to use the hashtag Black Lives Matter is nowhere to be seen. So Twitter is calling them out to outrage against the barbarity in their own backyard. 