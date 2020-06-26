In a tragic incident, two shopkeepers died after allegedly being assaulted in police custody in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Following this, protests took place in the area and traders shut down their shops to demand action against the alleged police brutality.

As per reports, Jeyaraj (63) was apprehended for allegedly keeping his shop open beyond 9 pm. When his son, Felix (31), who is also a shop owner, went to enquire after him, the police also arrested him. Allegedly, both father and son were brutally assaulted and denied medical aid, which led to their deaths.

Many people have taken to social media to demand justice for the shopkeepers:

Ashamed to say that mainstream TV news has let down South India yet again.



Hours were spent covering USA's BLM, but no focus on the gut-wrenching details of Police brutality in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. Demand #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix, cops need to be given strictest punishment — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) June 26, 2020

The Police officers involved need to be charged with murder !!!

This was murder !! #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Raiza Wilson (@raizawilson) June 26, 2020

many of y'all who spoke up for george floyd and the blm movement claimed to be unaware of police brutality before that happened. now that y'all aren't ignorant anymore, keep the same energy for what happened in your own country. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — homophobicism is homosexualism 🏳️‍🌈 (@fatbby420) June 26, 2020

tw/ violence,blood,acab



2 innocent lives were literally taken away because of police brutality in tuticorin district,tamil nadu. This is something that shouldn't be sweeped under the rug +



#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix



pic.twitter.com/Pj115jgLtr — c ⁷ (@btspavedchan) June 26, 2020

When George Floyd was attacked by a white man, the entire black race gathered & fought for justice. Here two of our own people were attacked & killed by shoving iron rods & lathis into their private parts by two of OUR OWN! Don’t be silent now! PLEASE! #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Ajesh (@ajesh_ashok) June 26, 2020

if y'all can make a hashtag like "justice for chutki" trend, then you better make #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix trend.



if u can outrage about the George Floyd murder & condemn police brutality in the US, you better speak up for people of ur OWN country, facing the EXACT SAME THING. — the void (@omnivwhore) June 26, 2020

#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix



Let's not stop talking about this! Please RT. It is ridiculous that this is not "national news" yet!https://t.co/G8wTq562f3 — 🐦 𝓑𝓲𝓻𝓭𝓶𝓪𝓷 (@amabirdman) June 26, 2020

Let's raise voice in our country too. Police is the force to safeguard the citizens, to follow the rules and order. These particular officers when showcase their power as autonomy, they need to understand, they are here for us.#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix pic.twitter.com/ypWj3xDVuv — Palak Arora (@_PalakArora) June 26, 2020

tw // violence

please spread this video as much as possible. we are NOT letting the cops get away with just a suspension. ACAB. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix pic.twitter.com/Oq4IXTWRMH — 𝐫𝐚𝐲 🐳⁷ (@raylacute) June 25, 2020

There is no justice for poor people,the police person should get punishment by hanged in jail and give 20 lakhs to police . How long we can see the news like this. show humanity to common people also.



#சாத்தான்குளம்_படுகொலை #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix #Thoothukudi pic.twitter.com/YDaZ08cqkI — Sathish Kumar (@iamsatzzz) June 25, 2020

As of now, four policemen, including two sub-inspectors, have been suspended pending inquiry and 12 police staff have been transferred.