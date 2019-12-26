As the Solar Eclipse took place earlier today, many people tried watching it, including PM Modi. In fact, PM Modi also shared photos of him trying to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019.



Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

In one of the photos, PM Modi is apparently wearing Maybach glasses. And Twitterati was totally taken over by this realization:

If you are living a German dream, see it through German sunglasses. Maybach Worth 1.6 Lac #BrandedFakeer pic.twitter.com/3pgVsfA1di — Veer Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) December 26, 2019

Sir.. Humko bhi Fakeeri ka anubhav karna hain.. Humko bhi 1.5 lakh ka Maybach Eyewear pehenne ki ichha hain..



Please start a Pradhan Mantri Maybach Eyewear Peheno Yojana..



Aapko dua milegi garib logo ki..#BrandedFakeer — Soul of India (@iamtssh) December 26, 2019

Hum to Fakeer aadmi hai Maybach leke Nikal Padnege #BrandedFakeer https://t.co/v8mXymsd30 — Mohsin (@mohsin_trueblue) December 26, 2019

Aap chronology ko samjho..



Pehle 10 lakh ka suit aayega..



Fir 1.3 lakh ka MontBlanc ka pen..



Fir aayega 1.5 lakh ka MayBach ka chasma..#BrandedFakeer https://t.co/ngkVXz45kM — Soul of India (@iamtssh) December 26, 2019

Yeh Majnu Bhai ka chashma bhi Maybach hoga shayad..🤣🤣🤣🤣#BrandedFakeer https://t.co/gYUtghgxqY — Soul of India (@iamtssh) December 26, 2019

YE DESH KA PAISA HAY KI CHAY WALA MAYBACH KE SUNGLASSES LAGA RAHA HAY #Chowkidar #Chaywala #BrandedFakeer https://t.co/kqF4ZZpwbl — Tarik Husain (@shaistarik) December 26, 2019

The glasses apparently cost a whopping ₹1.5 lakh.