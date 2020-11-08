After nearly four days of ballot counting, the results of the US elections were finally out last night. Joe Biden won the next presidency of United States of America defeating the incumbent Donald Trump.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Soon after winning the elections, Kamala Harris, the vice-president elect shared a video of her calling to congratulate Joe Biden.

And of course, Twitter had a lot of reactions and responses to the historic result. People from around the world, including family, friends and world leaders, congratulated Biden and Harris on their big victory.

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

There was some expectation that foreign leaders would wait until a Trump concession before congratulating Biden. The fact so many didn’t speaks to the momentum behind Biden and foreign assessments of Trump’s legal arguments. — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) November 7, 2020

Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris on your victory in the US Presidential election. With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share. New Zealand looks forward to working with you both! https://t.co/VTGRM4mHEK — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) November 7, 2020

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 8, 2020

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Just dawned on me—For the first time in years, US will have someone who likes evidence, governs using science, won’t peddle quack theories and drugs, will fact check statements and accept fact check corrections, & will put reality before imaginary conspiracies. REFRESHING. #Biden pic.twitter.com/ACPfLIwnqo — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 8, 2020

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

This moment.... we are going to begin healing and to every little girl & woman... this moment of for you! #CharacterWins #HappyTears @SenKamalaHarris @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/YSYBQLeqFy — Karamo (@Karamo) November 7, 2020

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

I feel like our ancestors are rejoicing.



For the first time, a Black and South Asian woman has been elected Vice President of the United States.



My sister has made history and blazed a trail for future generations to follow.



We love you, @KamalaHarris. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 7, 2020

OMG it’s happening...our next Vice President of the United States...our first-ever MADAM Vice President...my sister, @KamalaHarris! 😭😭😭🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) November 7, 2020

I want to congratulate all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible. Now, through our continued grassroots organizing, let us create a government that works for ALL and not the few. Let us create a nation built on justice, not greed and bigotry. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2020

You know, Joe Biden is not a perfect person. But I believe he is a good person. An empathic person. A caring person. A public servant. And it is reassuring to know that someone like that will be our President again. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) November 8, 2020

Trump can at least take solace in the fact that no president in history has had a farewell party bigger than his. — Marc Shkolnick (@mshkolnick) November 8, 2020

Goodbye Trump. China bids you farewell. We are expecting a new wave of cooperation with President Elect Biden. — 美麗的男何金濤 🇨🇳🇵🇰🇳🇵🇧🇩🇹🇷🇮🇷🇱🇰🇦🇫🇷🇺🇦🇿🗨 (@CNPakWW) November 4, 2020

Today is a good day.

It’s easier to be a parent this morning.

Character MATTERS.

Being a good person MATTERS.

This is a big deal.



It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around.



Today is a good day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020

I cannot get over the sound of New York right now pic.twitter.com/lTMFyWkivP — Marthe de Ferrer (@MarthedeFerrer) November 7, 2020

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Today isn’t about celebrating in the face of those that oppose your views and values, but celebrating from a place of LOVE - combating the hate that has encompassed and oppressed so many of us the past four years. Let the healing begin. 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 7, 2020

Madam Vice President. #USAelection2020 The daughter of immigrants, raised by a single mother, of black and brown heritage, lawyer, leader, Senator. Because ceilings are meant to be broken. @fayedsouza #KamalaHarrisVP https://t.co/UQIOHRPSCS — Menaka Guruswamy (@MenakaGuruswamy) November 7, 2020

As a woman, @KamalaHarris is making me really happy right now! That is the sound of a glass ceiling coming down. pic.twitter.com/41pxJZiimL — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden secured a total of 290 votes as compared to Trump's 214, after winning the key states of Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan.