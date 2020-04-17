A few years ago, who would have thought a pandemic will change our lives forever and the lockdown resulting from it will prove to be an aphrodisiac. But here are humans, inside their houses and very horny.

So much, that we have started celebrating Horny Day. 

Mainly an American thing which started last year, Horny Day has become more relevant this time around, for obvious reasons. 

And people are making the (second) best use of their fingers to communicate their feelings.

While it is understandable for sexual desires to soar during this time, something like this can easily turn nasty. So, remember the 3 magical words: Consent, respect and safety.

Having said that, looks like people have taken 'hard times' a tad bit too seriously.