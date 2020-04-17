A few years ago, who would have thought a pandemic will change our lives forever and the lockdown resulting from it will prove to be an aphrodisiac. But here are humans, inside their houses and very horny.
So much, that we have started celebrating Horny Day.
This year National Horny Day falls on Thirstday pic.twitter.com/UPnxqyazhK— Mostly Harmless (@juliesansromeo) April 16, 2020
Mainly an American thing which started last year, Horny Day has become more relevant this time around, for obvious reasons.
And people are making the (second) best use of their fingers to communicate their feelings.
I'm horny every fucking day I need to take these #Nationalhorneyday pic.twitter.com/BicpLdRUmA— Mr Na$ty (@EastOakland73rd) April 17, 2020
it’s national horny day but the only thing i’m fucking is lonely 😞 pic.twitter.com/DeypSTB5h3— Bird Executive (@BirdExecutive) April 16, 2020
national horny day is my time to shine— Anthony Fantano Updates (@theneedledrop) April 16, 2020
national horny day but always horny— Kalei (@KaleiRenay) April 16, 2020
it’s national horny day??? pic.twitter.com/5VsuF8UWT1— captain planet (@keetokins) April 16, 2020
Being horny is not a personality trait it’s a lifestyle— eeimy (@0itsmee) April 17, 2020
Damn errrrbody horny this morning lol— COHN🧘🏽♂️. (@imyouncleelroyy) April 17, 2020
me @ me #NationalHornyDay pic.twitter.com/iTGD3mRa4J— ally (@allyydiazz) April 16, 2020
National horny day is trending like that hasn't been every day since quarantine started 😩 pic.twitter.com/sF42tXGPnk— Mr. Caustic Legends' Glove (@nickeldxmb) April 16, 2020
Did someone say #NationalHornyDay? 🧣 pic.twitter.com/mKVJjeH1Ug— Fleabag (@fleabag) April 16, 2020
While it is understandable for sexual desires to soar during this time, something like this can easily turn nasty. So, remember the 3 magical words: Consent, respect and safety.