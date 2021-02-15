Recently, Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru by the Delhi Police in relation to the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case where she reportedly tweeted about a kit in relations to the farmer protests.

Source: zeenews.india.com

Disha was accused by the Delhi Police of allegedly editing the toolkit and sending it ahead. The Delhi police further stated that the "Toolkit" was written by a Khalistani group. She was arrested after being charged with sedition and conspiracy. 

However, her arrest has not only generated waves of outrage but it has also raised questions on the procedure.

On Sunday, Disha denied all allegations made by the police. She told the court that she did not make the Toolkit and that she only wanted to support the farmers.

As of now, she has been sent for a 5-day-custody.