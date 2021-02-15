Recently, Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru by the Delhi Police in relation to the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case where she reportedly tweeted about a kit in relations to the farmer protests.

Disha was accused by the Delhi Police of allegedly editing the toolkit and sending it ahead. The Delhi police further stated that the "Toolkit" was written by a Khalistani group. She was arrested after being charged with sedition and conspiracy.

However, her arrest has not only generated waves of outrage but it has also raised questions on the procedure.

Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2021

DishaRavi's arrest is the latest escalation in India’s crackdown on free expression&political dissent as it seeks2stifle the farmers’ mass protests, says the ⁦@dailytelegraph⁩ UK. Doesn’t GoI care about the damage it’s doing to its own global image? https://t.co/TILH9XKYkg — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 14, 2021

The bravado of Narendra Modi. Arresting a 21 year old climate change activist for volunteering in the farmers protest. Disha Ravi has been incarcerated for expressing solidarity with the farmers. Is the world watching ? pic.twitter.com/IURQJXKpoM — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 14, 2021

PM of world's largest 'democracy' is scared of a 21 year old kid. #DishaRavi — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) February 14, 2021

Standing unconditionally in solidarity and support with #DishaRavi. I'm so sorry this happened to you sister. We are all with you. Stay strong. This injustice too shall pass. #shameondelhipolice — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 14, 2021

In the arrest of #DishaRavi, it is alleged that a transit remand was NOT obtained by Delhi Police when it took her into custody in Bengaluru & flew her to Delhi.



Prima facie, that implies unlawful custody.



Have filed an RTI with Delhi Police asking for a copy of transit remand. pic.twitter.com/VPvAEN9QwX — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) February 15, 2021

Beti bachao or Beti ko Govt sey Bachao?#DishaRavi — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 15, 2021

We are supposed to encourage youth to become active,aware citizens who fight against injustice, fight to save the environment & right past mistakes. But @DelhiPolice arrest of #DishaRavi is a dark, regressive message to parents, teachers,schools- keep your kids at home, or else. https://t.co/c5YfEiTerg — Maya Mirchandani (@maya206) February 15, 2021

The arrest and the manner of arrest of green activist Disha Ravi shows clearly the intensifying Murder Of Democracy in India. But the young in India cannot be silenced. More power to them! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 15, 2021

Arresting 21 year old climate activist #DishaRavi is not only a disgrace it also brings even more light on the incompetent @DelhiPolice & the indian judiciary



You’re making fools of yourselves, FREE #DishaRavi & the 200 farmers arrested recently! #FarmersProtest @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/pEr8b7OAnk — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) February 14, 2021

Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime. — Md Seraj Alam (@MdSerajVidhayak) February 15, 2021

How many voices will the @BJP4India try to muzzle?

From an 80 year old to a 21 year old.



This a government of cowards and bullies.



In complete solidarity with #DishaRavi. #ReleaseDishaRavi — Jeenal Gala (@JeenalGala) February 14, 2021

Heart goes out to #DishaRavi who is being used as a pawn to distract local + international coverage away from the Farmers protest. This vile government reminds me of a drunk dad who gets pushed around in the real world, so he comes back home to kick his children to feel powerful. — Ashish K. Mishra (@akm1410) February 15, 2021

Arresting a young woman for retweeting a tweet supporting the farmers is undemocratic. I stand with Disha Ravi against this onslaught on freedom of expression #FreeDishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) February 15, 2021

"Shocking abdication of judicial duties"- Senior Adv Rebecca Mammen John comments on #DishaRavi remand. pic.twitter.com/F22OieHaA4 — Manu Sebastian (@manuvichar) February 14, 2021

I had never seen environmental activists being hounded until #DishaRavi . All this drama after a couple of European celebrities spoke in support of the farmers' movement? Such an insecure government! pic.twitter.com/KWkMm6cQGw — Garima (@j_garima_j) February 14, 2021

Arresting #DishaRavi is like going after the smallest fry. This is no way to deal with youth with strong opinions and contrary to your own.

If that be the case, all parents will have to put their kids under arrest.

Incorrect and wrong action to take. @INCIndia @HansrajMeena — Disha ravi (perody) (@disha_raviclimt) February 15, 2021

#DishaRavi shameful act by bjp — adi777 (@adi77719) February 15, 2021

While #DishaRavi is in jail for 5 days, #SiddiqueKappan gets 5-day bail. The earnest attempt to balance things in the days of #TooMuchDemocracy almost reminds me of a graceful ballerina doing a pirouette. #ReleaseDishaRavi #ReleaseSiddiqueKappan #StopWitchHuntingofActivists — #IAmNodeepKaur (@Soumi33) February 15, 2021

We are now arresting 21 year old, climate activist for editing an online document? Wah India Wah, the mother of all democracies #DishaRavi — ‎پربھا ਪ੍ਰਬਾ (@deepsealioness) February 14, 2021

Democracy. Is. Dying. Slowly. Imperceptibly. In. Front. Of. Your. Eyes. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) February 14, 2021

Tool-kit to oppose #DishaRavi arrest.

1. Ask if she had a counsel of choice when 5 day police remand.

2. Amplify the news.

3. Ask if this makes govt look stronger or weaker

4. Keep close scrutiny on police treatment in custody. — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) February 14, 2021

The remanding of #DishaRavi to five days police custody without her counsel present, is a shocking abdication of judicial duties, says senior lawyer Rebecca John. #ReleaseDishaRavi pic.twitter.com/GcJonYibRe — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) February 14, 2021

In British India, youth were often arrested for helping to organize protests against British regime. They were subjected to humiliation, harrasment, unlawful treatment in prisons. #DishaRavi's arrest is no different



How would've BJP regime treated Bhagat Singh, if he were alive? — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 14, 2021

This is #DishaRavi. She is a young environmental activist who wants to help farmers and fight the climate crisis. She should be given awards for her important work, but instead she has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/BdAp6HA4DG — Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) February 14, 2021

On Sunday, Disha denied all allegations made by the police. She told the court that she did not make the Toolkit and that she only wanted to support the farmers.

As of now, she has been sent for a 5-day-custody.