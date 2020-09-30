In yet another shocking incident, a young woman of 20 was allegedly assaulted brutally, gang-raped, and left to die in Hathras, UP. Reported to be an instance of caste-based violence, the young woman fought for two weeks, before succumbing to her injuries.

And it has now been reported that the victim was cremated late at night by the police, without the presence of her family, and allegedly, against their requests.

As per reports, the family's request to take the body of their daughter home, one last time, was denied. Furthermore, the family and villagers were barricaded, and the victim was cremated without her family members, as shared by reporter Tanushree Pandey on Twitter.

ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE - Right behind me is the body of #HathrasCase victim burning. Police barricaded the family inside their home and burnt the body without letting anybody know. When we questioned the police, this is what they did. pic.twitter.com/0VgfQGjjfb — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) September 29, 2020

Twitterati has now condemned the Police action, and called it a blatant disregard of humanity:

#Hathras will forever remain a blemish on the fabric of this nation. Shame on all those who shield people who commit such crimes and all those who cover it up. To deny an already broken & grieving family their daughters last rites is barbaric. Humanity is dead. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 30, 2020

I have no words left to express my feelings on what has happened in Hatharas. My daughters, I am sorry. — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) September 30, 2020

"Caste doesn't matter", it fucking matters. Rape is barely ever about sexual gratification. It's about dominance, it's about showing the person their "place". — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) September 30, 2020

It’s time. @myogiadityanath should RESIGN. Under him utter breakdown of law & order in UP. His policies have created caste strife, fake encounters, gang wars & there is a RAPE EPIDEMIC in Uttar Pradesh. #Hathras case is only one example. #YogiMustResign #PresidentRuleInUP — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 29, 2020

The UP police cremated the body of the rape victim of Hathras at 2.,30 in the night without the permission or even the presence of the family . It leaves us with a question . What makes them confident that they will get away with this audacity . Who has given them this assurance — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 30, 2020

Even criminals are allowed dignified cremation. Here is a rape victim being cremated by police at 2:30 am without family members.

Could this happen if the family was not dalit?

This is a matter of national shame.

Our own George Floyd moment.#HathrasHorrorShocksIndia https://t.co/2nyzM2bQ3C — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 30, 2020

Disgusting. What happened here is disgusting. These men are disgusting and I hope they pay the heaviest price possible for taking away the right to mourn from thie family. If our authorities and leadership do not take action, we have ZERO right to call ourselves a democracy. https://t.co/B8RY5HwjgU — Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 30, 2020

I’d say the hathras case would be a turning point for us but it won’t, and the sole reason is the fact that the victim comes from a caste this country considers disposable. No other reason. — harnidh (@chiaseedpuddin) September 30, 2020

A 2.30 am cremation with the family kept out? What is left to say any more? सरकारें बदलती है ज़मीनी हक़ीक़त नहीं! सरकार की जवाबदेही होती है की परिवार को इंसाफ़ दे , इंसानियत दिखाए! Well done @TanushreePande and all the reporters for exposing this #HathrasHorror . https://t.co/aOrmRWfiG2 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 30, 2020

Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 29, 2020

He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites. 2/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 30, 2020

What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 29, 2020

This is a moment of shame for all Indians.



UP Woman's Family Threw Themselves On Ambulance To Stop Cremation https://t.co/KFYK3Jsxu8 — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 30, 2020

We are almost living at the edge of extinction yet women are still struggling for their fundamental rights to live.

Crazy how it’s been a whole human era, and yet, we are failing. #JusticeForManishaValmiki — uno (@bbgathome) September 30, 2020

They burned her body to destroy evidence.



They locked up her grieving family and didn't even let them take her home to grieve and give her a proper funeral.



Right to die with dignity was denied. A respectful funeral is so basic.#Hathras — Arya (@RantingDosa) September 30, 2020

It sounds extreme but In such cases the families of the perpetrators should also be held accountable & shamed. Only then will families teach their sons to respect women.Right now the shame & the pain is only for the victim & her family.Cases go on forever & no one cares #Hathras — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 30, 2020

Can’t imagine the outrage & grief #ManishaValmiki’s family must be feeling. I beseech @PMOIndia to intervene & make a solid example of the rapists by swift & sure justice for this unforgivable crime; something that strikes fear into the soul of any man who dares to think so again — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 30, 2020

Denied justice in life & No dignity in Death



Shame on Yogi's policepic.twitter.com/LKiPr8sklC #ResignAdityanath — Surbhi 🇮🇳 (@SurrbhiM) September 30, 2020

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has stated that a three-member SIT team has been assigned to look into the case, and assured that justice will be delivered. But, for a family who lost their right to grieve, what justice will suffice?