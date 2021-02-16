International singer Rihanna has been in the news ever since she tweeted about the ongoing farmers protest in India. But the Work singer has grabbed headlines once again.

The international pop star posted a controversial picture of herself on Twitter. In the picture, the singer is topless and is wearing a necklace which has a pendant of Hindu god Lord Ganesha. The picture is apparently to promote her brand Fenty.

when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021

However, desi users of Twitter did not take this picture well. After Rihanna released the pic, she received severe backlash by netizens.

We are so tired & if we raise voice against this cultural appropriation so we are labelled as hindu extremist. For you all hinduphobics it is just necklace but for us he's god. Please stop telling us wht is offensive & whts not. Audacity of these ppl "hinduphobia doesn't exist"🤡 — vedu💙👀 (@IndicRant) February 16, 2021

Why use ganesha necklace when he is worshipped in Hindu religion? — breakingsterotypes (@dhara16) February 15, 2021

This is so disrespectful Riri.

My Religion ain't your aesthetic! — 🅱️humi jas (@aigirinand1) February 15, 2021

It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her https://t.co/7zUpnO05GL — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) February 16, 2021

This is really disrespectful to our religion pic.twitter.com/veEmo325aP — ᴮᴱsope's daughter⁷⁴(Rik's♡)#HOBIUARY misses Rik :( (@Cyphers_Ego7) February 16, 2021

Your religion belief and my religion a tool for your publicity.

Shame on such hypocrisy.#ShameOnRihanna https://t.co/bjtgv0QMjU — Radhika Diksha (@RadhikaDiksha) February 16, 2021

Why the hell are you wearing locket of our god? Was this a part of toolkit? Shame on you @rihanna don't you have guts to wear a cross? https://t.co/Y0GGoGBTkH — Mayaji (@TheMehtaji) February 16, 2021

i am a hindu & it’s offensive of you to wear that ganesha necklace being topless wtf — A⋆ | 💛💛 (@repsfoIkIore) February 16, 2021

Super offensive wearing Ganesha like that. My first god, a holy sentiment to millions of people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Sorry RiRi, you disappointed me and others. — daakkuuu (@Presenjeet26) February 15, 2021

Vulgar use of hindu deities isn't any fashion statement @rihanna https://t.co/Xjy86TtclR — 🐰(stu-dying) (@_jjk1iscoming_) February 16, 2021

This isn't the first time Rihanna has gotten into trouble on the religious front. The pop star was caught in the middle of a controversy in 2009 for her Sanskrit tattoo which was inspired by the holy text of Bhagavad Gita.