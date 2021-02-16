International singer Rihanna has been in the news ever since she tweeted about the ongoing farmers protest in India. But the Work singer has grabbed headlines once again.  

The international pop star posted a controversial picture of herself on Twitter. In the picture, the singer is topless and is wearing a necklace which has a pendant of Hindu god Lord Ganesha. The picture is apparently to promote her brand Fenty. 

However, desi users of Twitter did not take this picture well. After Rihanna released the pic, she received severe backlash by netizens.    

This isn't the first time Rihanna has gotten into trouble on the religious front. The pop star was caught in the middle of a controversy in 2009 for her Sanskrit tattoo which was inspired by the holy text of Bhagavad Gita.   