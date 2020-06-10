Yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah admitted that the government made some shortcomings while dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic but then went ahead and criticised the opposition for not doing anything!
If that sounds a little odd, we do not blame you. And evidently, Twitter doesn't either.
I agree with Amit Shah, the Opposition should immediately resign and let the ruling party form the Government!— Abhinav (@themaskbeneath) June 9, 2020
Wait..what?
I wanted to eat a pulao but, ate risotto instead but, what did the opposition do?— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) June 10, 2020
I may have fallen short of meeting my parents' expectations but what did the opposition do?— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) June 9, 2020
I may have overslept today and as a result missed a pretty important video call but friends, what did the opposition do??— Sunanda (@YoursLegallyy) June 10, 2020
I was told to buy dhaniya but bought pudina by mistake...but what did the opposition do? https://t.co/QxYCOzutxO— Rahul Jadhav (@iRahulJadhav) June 9, 2020
"Our PM may be missing, but what did the opposition do?"— Sabina Basha (@SabinaBasha) June 10, 2020
I wanted to read book but rather watched a film. What did the opposition do? https://t.co/eHQDBR0WqV— Kshitish Jeurkar (@Kshitwitt) June 10, 2020
I may have spent more on skincare than on books this year but what did the opposition do? https://t.co/Xwui6Tlkbk— Aastha (@BilliJeanKing) June 9, 2020
I may have failed in getting a promise out of Miss Bennet to not marry Mr. Darcy, but what did the opposition do? https://t.co/Eqpt5nynHD— are the shades of pemberley to be thus polluted? (@ItsNikhat) June 10, 2020
I may have mixed whiskey with vodka but what did the opposition do?#cantarguewiththatlogic https://t.co/mDH8gEcTkp— Jay Singhee (@JaySinghee) June 10, 2020
I may have not exceeded my parents' expectations but what did the opposition do?— Neha Pawar (@nehaspwr) June 10, 2020
I sent my trains down the wrong tracks but what did the opposition do?— Older Wiser and now आत्मा-निर्भर (@thathappydad) June 10, 2020
I may have been been on twitter for twelve hours straight but what did the opposition do? https://t.co/yodIl39PHR— Chetna 😷 (@chetnakum) June 10, 2020
Well, nobody can defend this one. I mean, come on.