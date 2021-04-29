While the common man continues to suffer amid the ongoing pandemic, underworld gangster Chhota Rajan has been admitted to AIIMS Hospital for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (27th April).

At a time when the entire country is going through a healthcare crisis, underworld gangster Chhota Rajan is receiving treatment in one of the best hospitals in the country and this is not sitting down well with social media users.

Many netizens have taken to social media to ask the government why a gangster is getting VIP treatment when the common man is running around trying to get an ICU bed, oxygen cylinder, and other medicines.

Chota Rajan gets bed in AIIMS while common people run from hospital to hospital for bed and oxygen. https://t.co/0ZwFAFsYY6 — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) April 27, 2021

Bed mil gaya ? Oxygen mil gaya? Remedisvir mil gaya ? Arey waah while crores of Indians suffer and thousands perish due to lack of these...such people are extended VIP treatment — Mandar Walavalkar (@MandarWalavalk1) April 27, 2021

Gangsters getting bed in AIIMS and people are not getting beds in AIIMS . What a sad state — Ajay Yadav (@adcajay) April 27, 2021

Gangster ko AIIMS me admission

Aam aadmi ko babaji ka thullu pic.twitter.com/YAX0FOe14Q — Shah (@beeing_shah) April 26, 2021

It happens only in India! A hard-core criminal like Chota Rajan can be shifted to AIIMS but not a journalist like Kappan. — Dr. SVR Murthy (@svr_dr) April 27, 2021

Even chota Rajan gets a bed at AIIMS, but you can't get a bed with oxygen at your neighborhood hospital, let's discuss plasma and medicines later. https://t.co/R6kf7PLqQd — Abhirup (@AbhirupB) April 26, 2021

Underworld Don CHOTA RAJAN has tested positive for covid 19. He has been admitted in AIIMS. Like seriously, we have beds for a most wanted criminal but not for general public . Is this the India we are dreaming of? Do you want everyone to become a gangster? — Amol Rawat (@AmolRawat45) April 27, 2021

WOW! A gangster can be admitted to AIIMS but not journalist Siddique Kappan? https://t.co/DS0s34sOfP — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) April 26, 2021

Dreaded criminal chota Rajan tests +ve for #COVID19, he is admitted to #AIIMS



A law abiding common man who pays tax to keep such criminals behind bar are standing on roads pleading for hospital beds



Slow cap to Indian judiciary 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Mac Thimmaiah (@mac_thimmaiah) April 27, 2021

#COVIDIOTS#COVIDEmergency2021

71 year old fauji veteran dies due to being denied admission to any hospital, military included ! In Kanpur

While Chota Rajan gets AIIMS, judges get Ashoka Hotel and Modi-Shah-Yogi in denial @adgpi #shuntMODI pic.twitter.com/1lJiDIjeN7 — anil suri (@suri_anil) April 27, 2021

Officials believe that he may have caught the virus from an asymptomatic jail officer. Rajan is one of the most guarded prisoners at Tihar Jail.

Earlier, activist Umar Khalid also tested positive for Covid at Tihar Jail. He is in isolation within the prison complex.

Such a sad state of affairs.