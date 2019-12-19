Police forces in various parts of the country have come down hard on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Peaceful protestors have been detained by the police after Sec 144 was imposed in various parts of the country, including Bengaluru, different parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

There are multiple videos of the cops detaining intellectuals like Ram Chandra Guha, social activists and politicians like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury and Umar Khalid.

But as this clamp on democratic protests intensifies all across the country, Mumbai Police have granted thousands of people to peacefully protest in the city against the CAA.

They have even been advising people about alternate routes around August Kranti Maidan to help people.

Please be advised about the alternate routes and diversions around August Kranti Maidan due to agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Dt 19th December 2019. Following will be reflected from 1200 hrs to 2200 hrs on Dt.19/12/2019. pic.twitter.com/VgHuMePmp2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 19, 2019

People have also been hailing the Mumbai Police Department for allowing the peaceful protests against the CAA.

Thank you @MumbaiPolice for this organisation.

Thank you in advance for protecting your citizens.

Let it be a Peaceful protest no agitation. On both sides.

Thank you. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/A4hXTs1KJJ — Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) December 19, 2019

See the difference betwn @Mumbaipolice & @Delhipolice. The former is Democratic, allowing protests, giving alternate routes, issuing advisories. Latter is hammering protestors illegally, causing dangerous jams & acting like a dictatorship puppet 😠 #CAAProtest #MumbaiAgainstCAB https://t.co/9LYXpmfUfw — Priyanka Sachar (@twilightfairy) December 19, 2019

Organisers tell me @MumbaiPolice gave permission to protest march. That is the most sensible thing in democracy. Thanks. @rubenmasc https://t.co/ptufmAtZcn — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) December 19, 2019

Respect the @MumbaiPolice who are facilitating peaceful protests instead of detaining citizens like UP, Delhi & Karnataka Police.#IndiaAgainstCAA — SS (@shubh_ind) December 19, 2019

This is Mumbai...after being Indian I'm proud mumbaikar @MumbaiPolice always finding best alternatives for both transporters and citizens who wish to lodge protest against #CAA_NRC



Unlike Delhi, Bangalore, etc. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 #CitizenshipAmendmentAct #CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/66ZqQhKM6b — Francis (@francislazar4) December 19, 2019

@MumbaiPolice as always creating safe space for everyone



Hope other states take a note of this https://t.co/FcoaXOhoTj — Mayurdhar Devolla (@mayurdhar) December 19, 2019

Thank you Mumbai Police for setting an example of how men in uniforms are meant to protect the democratic values of this country.