After 27 years of marriage, one of the richest couples in the world, Bill and Melinda Gates are set to get a divorce. The couple made the announcement via social media and made it clear that it will not hinder their philanthropic unity.
May 3, 2021
However, it isn't their philanthropy but the estimated $146 billion fortune that Twitter is worried about. From setting thirst traps to turning this divorce into a meme, the internet can't get enough of them.
bill gates is back on the streets the same time that I’m back on the streets??? must be fate pic.twitter.com/MMV95RTZwH— tracey!! (@edmthotiana) May 4, 2021
Melinda Gates and Ben Affleck just matched on Raya. Anon pls.— Los Feliz Daycare (@LosFelizDaycare) May 4, 2021
Bill Gates is 65 years old talking about the “next phase” of his life. My nigga this is it.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) May 3, 2021
melinda gates going absolutely nuts in her local apple store rn— my pal andy™ (@andylevy) May 3, 2021
May 3, 2021
Damn, this Bill and Melinda Gates divorce announcement... pic.twitter.com/9BZoMQbekB— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 3, 2021
When u find out that #BillGates is finally single #billgatesdivorce pic.twitter.com/mxM7xYEbA3— Soukayna ElJamali (@SoukaynaElj) May 4, 2021
Bill Gates logging into his marriage this morning pic.twitter.com/DOBUKjF9By— ᴛʜᴇ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ (@grandoldmemes) May 3, 2021
People are crazy on Twitter someone said "Bill Gates can now marry Jeff Bezos to become the most powerful couple in the World " pic.twitter.com/ZCaVRcx4Jd— PhumulaniNdlovu7▫▫ (@PhumulaniNdlov2) May 3, 2021
I wonder if Bill and Melinda tried unplugging their marriage for a minute and plugging it back in? #billgatesdivorce— Thwarted by Jazz (@ThwartedJ) May 3, 2021
Melinda Gates meeting Mackenzie Scott for brunch: pic.twitter.com/Vt2Tdeliik— Friendly Neighborhood Thot Pocket (@thotpocket8) May 4, 2021
I’ll treat you right @BillGates— Joey Jay (@joeyjayisgay) May 4, 2021
Just saw Melinda Gates on Bumble— mark normand (@marknorm) May 4, 2021
People, we could be in for the six words I never thought I’d read in my lifetime: “#Bill Gates messaged me on #Tinder.”— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 4, 2021
Bill Gates is getting a divorce, so slid up his DMs this morning like pic.twitter.com/uFG202jEOj— Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) May 4, 2021
#billgatesdivorce— Shubham Mishra (@shubham_m11) May 4, 2021
Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27-year marriage
*Bill Gates: pic.twitter.com/JrOXVH2kBC
With #Melinda gone Bill's gate could be open for us. #BillGates #MelindaGates pic.twitter.com/Y4WOfGm17I— Crap Bag. (@SamosaBurglar) May 4, 2021
Bill Gates on Tinder after his divorce pic.twitter.com/8Itkc9ABVK— Dennis N (@DennisN) May 4, 2021
So reason is that #BillGates pic.twitter.com/VWHfLmujD9— Talhamuhammad (@talhamuhamad01) May 4, 2021
If Y'all see me in a hot summer bikini taking pics with #BillGates know that I'm setting my future right Don't judge.😂🙌🏿I am micro but when it comes to soft life mark me twice!🙌🏿— King.Tee (@Tee_Mongina) May 4, 2021
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West and me this summer pic.twitter.com/BV35q0yjr6— Africanboy (@Yungste87563319) May 4, 2021
streets saying melinda had this divorce thing in her mind ever since bill gates got featured in arjun kapoor's half girlfriend— adarsh (@goldstardrip) May 4, 2021
"this bill gates divorce reminded me of how i billt gates instead of letting u into the windows of my heart cause i thot it'd be lowkey, micro soft of me to admit i was in love with u too but what's even the point of bringing up the past?... unless?😳— DON कि YETi? (@donkiyeti) May 4, 2021
tell your mom i said hi" pic.twitter.com/zDqjMZUXbN
Shoot your shot, am I right?