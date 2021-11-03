Life is often tough and cruel for all of us. But for some people, it's just more difficult than others. On most days, social media is a repugnant cesspool of hairless apes but every now and then, people genuinely come together to help each other. We try.
Case in point, this 78-year-old man from Punjab's Amritsar who still sells Chhole Bhature for just Rs 25, near a Telephone exchange in Amritsar.
This 78years Old Hardworking Uncle Sells Chole Bhature just for ₹25/- Near Telephone exchange, Amritsar.— ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) November 2, 2021
If You Are From Or In Amritsar Plz Visit Him And Support Him In This Festive Season.
Let's Make His Diwali More Lightening.
Share The Word. pic.twitter.com/UAQBvQnen8
People have been sharing the video to convince others to buy the food and help the old man have a happy Diwali, one that he deserves.
Omg, selling like this at the age of 78 while I'm getting back pain so easily. Even my grandma works a lot at the age of 75.— Yona (@Agal41) November 3, 2021
Really salute, 👏🙏
I really pray that his business improves 🙏 https://t.co/QJjdIxSotd
People from Amritsar please could you show your love & heart to this uncle. Please 🙏 https://t.co/x8ENaTxUpJ— शिवांगिनी पाठक। 🇮🇳 (@shivanginipatha) November 3, 2021
Please make him happy❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/xp1FllNZJA— Arjunn(Pardes Wale) (@SarcasmPandit) November 3, 2021
If you are from Amritsar, please visit him and support him in this festive season. https://t.co/UdnYmYOkvs— Manoj Yadav (@manojkikalam) November 2, 2021
@rsrobin1 see if you can taste the delicacy https://t.co/sPghtwJzf0— Jaspreet Singh (@jsprt20) November 2, 2021
Such is the truth— Augy (@augy_jsa) November 2, 2021
That at 78 years of age, struggle to get a meal by selling a meal.
Time for the world to reboot itself #poverty #poverty_in_india#Hunger https://t.co/NrABgLz0fu
Anyone headed to #Amritsar this season, FYI : https://t.co/mdFruagIUh— Nrupal (@nrucho) November 2, 2021
Please support baujee. 💛💛💛— Brandy Kaur (@brandybruja) November 2, 2021
If you are in Amritsar....go eat some chole bhature. https://t.co/q9bgX66WZH
We will update this article when we have more information on the old man. Until then, do your best. It's Diwali afterall.