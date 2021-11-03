Life is often tough and cruel for all of us. But for some people, it's just more difficult than others. On most days, social media is a repugnant cesspool of hairless apes but every now and then, people genuinely come together to help each other. We try.

Case in point, this 78-year-old man from Punjab's Amritsar who still sells Chhole Bhature for just Rs 25, near a Telephone exchange in Amritsar.

This 78years Old Hardworking Uncle Sells Chole Bhature just for ₹25/- Near Telephone exchange, Amritsar.



If You Are From Or In Amritsar Plz Visit Him And Support Him In This Festive Season.



Let's Make His Diwali More Lightening.



Share The Word. pic.twitter.com/UAQBvQnen8 — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) November 2, 2021

People have been sharing the video to convince others to buy the food and help the old man have a happy Diwali, one that he deserves.

Omg, selling like this at the age of 78 while I'm getting back pain so easily. Even my grandma works a lot at the age of 75.

Really salute, 👏🙏

I really pray that his business improves 🙏 https://t.co/QJjdIxSotd — Yona (@Agal41) November 3, 2021

People from Amritsar please could you show your love & heart to this uncle. Please 🙏 https://t.co/x8ENaTxUpJ — शिवांगिनी पाठक। 🇮🇳 (@shivanginipatha) November 3, 2021

If you are from Amritsar, please visit him and support him in this festive season. https://t.co/UdnYmYOkvs — Manoj Yadav (@manojkikalam) November 2, 2021

@rsrobin1 see if you can taste the delicacy https://t.co/sPghtwJzf0 — Jaspreet Singh (@jsprt20) November 2, 2021

Such is the truth



That at 78 years of age, struggle to get a meal by selling a meal.



Time for the world to reboot itself #poverty #poverty_in_india#Hunger https://t.co/NrABgLz0fu — Augy (@augy_jsa) November 2, 2021

Please support baujee. 💛💛💛



If you are in Amritsar....go eat some chole bhature. https://t.co/q9bgX66WZH — Brandy Kaur (@brandybruja) November 2, 2021

We will update this article when we have more information on the old man. Until then, do your best. It's Diwali afterall.