Baba Ramdev is at it again. This time he is facing the brunt for questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines. He is also facing flak for saying lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for Covid-19, in a viral video.

IMA issues press release over a video on social media where Yog Guru Ramdev allegedly speaks against Allopathy. IMA demands that the "Union Health Minister either accept accusation & dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act." pic.twitter.com/FnqUefGjQA — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

With regards to that, now an Aaj Tak interview is going viral where Dr Jayesh M Lele, a member of the IMA, questioned Baba Ramdev for his controversial statements. Dr Lele also asked Ramdev to stop advertising Coronil as a cure for Covid without any scientific proof.

Dr Lele warned Ramdev against speaking ill about allopathy medicines without any concrete proof. He also told Ramdev that his statement against allopathy medicines has become the talk of the town and people are making fun of it.

He also went onto question Baba Ramdev's credentials and qualification with regards to allopathy medicines. He said:

Aap allopathy ke baare mein kya jante hai? Aapne allopathy pe kya padhai kiya hai? Don't talk nonsense.

As far as Baba Ramdev's bizarre statements are concerned, people on social media are as stunned as we all are.

#ArrestQuackRamdev

He has openly mocked doctors who died of covid ...If @narendramodi really cares about doctors that he cried for, show your anger and arrest the guy who mocked their deaths. pic.twitter.com/Y584m1QCiB — #VaccineDoModi thaNAMOs (@kabirazad2017) May 24, 2021

Hats off to our Doctors...baba nautanki band ker bhai — anshu (@2082anshu) May 24, 2021

Shameful @aajtak shameful to the core. How much money did baba give you to promote his product? Is it allowed to even have a product displayed like that during a debate? Hats off doc — Anup Nair (@anupspidy07) May 24, 2021

Jo bhi matter ho IMA wale ko tameez se baat krni chaiye . Agar sahi ho to chillana zaruri nhi — akshat shukla (@akshatshukladd) May 24, 2021

is ramdev even graduated in Ayurveda ??? NO ! he is just 8th pass how can he say abt ayurveda ? — ayaan 🏳️‍⚧️ boi (@KarlXDaddy) May 24, 2021

AajTak did a show titled 'Ramdev Vs Allopathic Doctors.'



It was sponsored by Patanjali. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) May 25, 2021

Hey @aajtak my neighbour thinks that banging thaalis cures covid because of sound waves. Any chance you can put him on primetime with some respected doctors to debate and discuss? I've contacted the steel plate manufacturers for sponsorship.



Should be fine right? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 25, 2021

Even the doctor on the panel called out Aaj Tak and Patanjali for advertising during their show.



Notice the smile Babaji gives when he points it out. https://t.co/22JBgtdjpj — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) May 24, 2021

I am type 2 diabetic… used Baba Ramdev’s medication for 2 years. The only thing I experienced was lot of flatulence and gas! Don’t know how he claims to have cured millions … 🤬 — Atul Mathur (@atulmathur) May 24, 2021

WTF is this fake quack Baba being given TV time?

IMA guy did the best... He lambasted Ramdev and then asked the channel to remove the quack Coronil to be removed from the screen 😂😂😂 — Ajay KAPPS (@ajkapps) May 24, 2021

Wah re sher!



Three cheers to the doctor representing IMA!



Lala Ramdev with help of Modi Govt n #godimedia sold #Coronil as WHO approved #COVID19 cure n made Rs 250 cr in few months.



This is nothing but blo0d money, money made selling fake stuff to public that trusted M0di. — 🇮🇳 & ✋ Forever!!! (@INCdilse) May 24, 2021

WTF is this fake quack Baba being given TV time?

IMA guy did the best... He lambasted Ramdev and then asked the channel to remove the quack Coronil to be removed from the screen 😂😂😂 — Ajay KAPPS (@ajkapps) May 24, 2021

Questions to RAMDEV ?



1. How to check Blood Pressure by Ayurveda?



2. How to get confirm diabetics by Ayurveda?



3. How to Know type 1 & type 2 diabetics in Ayurveda?



4. How to measure oxygen level by Ayurveda?



5. How to give oxygen to serious condition patients by Ayurveda? — RamGoudM (@RamGoudM) May 25, 2021

@MnshaP @Memeghnad @AbhinandanSekhr Is it just me or did everyone notice how @aajtak focussed even more on "Coronil" when it was asked to be removed? Seems like the whole point of the debate was to allow baba to plug his products conveniently yet again. 😂😂 — Divyadeep Chaturvedi (@NawabLallantaap) May 24, 2021

Injection can cure his pain his business is vanish with false Coronil pic.twitter.com/Mksg6MLSsC — Mehboob Ahmed محبوب احمد (@mehboobruby) May 24, 2021

@MnshaP @Memeghnad @AbhinandanSekhr Is it just me or did everyone notice how @aajtak focussed even more on "Coronil" when it was asked to be removed? Seems like the whole point of the debate was to allow baba to plug his products conveniently yet again. 😂😂 — Divyadeep Chaturvedi (@NawabLallantaap) May 24, 2021

As you can see in some tweets mentioned above, people also called out Aaj Tak for letting Baba Ramdev advertise Coronil on their show.

Click here to know more about what Baba Ramdev said about allopathy medicines.