Recently, The Lancet, an internationally renowned peer-reviewed medical journal released an article about the Covid-19 emergency in India and criticised the government's response. 

Covid-19 in India
Source: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

In response to the article, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan shared an article on Twitter, calling it a "fair rebuttal to imbalanced editorial in The Lancet". 

The article in question is a blog post, written by a certain Prof. Pankaj Chaturvedi. And among other things, it lists "Indian television debates" as a valid response to claims in The Lancet about government stifling criticism. 

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this "fair rebuttal": 

Just wondering how soon will the blogpost make it to WhatsApp groups!

