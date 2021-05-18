Recently, The Lancet, an internationally renowned peer-reviewed medical journal released an article about the Covid-19 emergency in India and criticised the government's response.

In response to the article, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan shared an article on Twitter, calling it a "fair rebuttal to imbalanced editorial in The Lancet".

A fair rebuttal to the imbalanced editorial in The Lancet titled ‘India’s Covid19 emergency’ published on May 8th.

While the Covid crisis did assume alarming proportions in India, it was indeed important to remain politically unbiased for a reputed journalhttps://t.co/k2L4dtwe7O — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 17, 2021

The article in question is a blog post, written by a certain Prof. Pankaj Chaturvedi. And among other things, it lists "Indian television debates" as a valid response to claims in The Lancet about government stifling criticism.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this "fair rebuttal":

And don't forget he's the chairman of WHO's executive board.



What must WHO be thinking? — G S SHRIDHAR (@ushrit2020) May 18, 2021

There is a saying, when misfortune comes your way, comes from all the directions, how many to count besides health minister, railway minister, finance minister, agriculture minister, civil aviation.. and their boss, not to forget 'chaddiwalas' sitting in Nagpur ensuring our Mukti — Alok Sharma (@aloksha47013786) May 18, 2021

Indian Health Minister's respose to one of the most through, academic, peer reviewed medical journal in the world @TheLancet is in the form of "Pankaj Chaturvedi's Thoughts" & a cat picture. The incompetence of this government is criminal, sure. But it is also comically absurd. https://t.co/xMoqoLL7ME — Syed Faizan Bukhari (@syedfaizaan) May 18, 2021

First Coronil kit and now this. Give it up, folks, for India's health minister. https://t.co/iBxmoynWTt pic.twitter.com/yqPmQ0rnvA — Farrukh K. Pitafi (@FarrukhKPitafi) May 18, 2021

I am still laughing at this man. This is the Union Home Minister of the Republic of India tweeting farzi blog links with a cat thumbnail 😭 https://t.co/dp1KWHxOUD — Aadu Thoma's RayBan Glass. (@pitaji_ki_gufa) May 18, 2021

so @drharshvardhan endorses this!?

'...it's also true that long term safety & efficacy of the vaccine is presently unknown. Murmurs are already happening in the scientific community that concept of natural herd immunity is being actively suppressed to promote vaccine companies.' https://t.co/u03TxXC9Z1 — Hartosh Singh Bal (@HartoshSinghBal) May 18, 2021

This morning, Sambit Patra claimed that the vaccines were exported because of contractual obligations, and not as a goodwill gesture. In the night, @drharshvardhan tweets a blog piece as 'rebuttal' to Lanclet which claims that it is India's magnanimity that we exported vaccines. pic.twitter.com/PLZiaKCmmg — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) May 17, 2021

Just wondering how soon will the blogpost make it to WhatsApp groups!

The only reason I’m sharing this because it has a cat photo.

Cat photo >> Doctors https://t.co/SheVS55xoS — Baibhav Mishra (@mishra_baibhav) May 18, 2021

Rescue that cat, man https://t.co/IoyJhvs5rM — no that's not the truth ellen (@0creativitigang) May 18, 2021

This is our health Minister who worries more about the criticism than the lives lost coz of the failure of health infrastructure even after more than a year to the pandemic.

High time @drharshvardhan needs to resign from the post. https://t.co/m0lPKvYPol — Kirtan V. Gala (@drkirtanphysio) May 18, 2021

I protest this attack on satirists' incomes. How will they make fun of anything when you are making fun of your self? #solidaritywithsatirists https://t.co/k57ciiGPkv — siddharth khare (@siddharthkhare) May 18, 2021

I guess noone here read the thing. Thank you for taking the bullet!



Tiger zinda hai" it gets stranger — Zombie (@news_rookie) May 17, 2021

This part of the article, i find quite true wrt present dispensation .



"Winston Churchill had unabashedly said, “Power will go into the hands of rascals, rogues, and freebooters.” " — Vishnu (@ravanatalks) May 17, 2021

They've now deleted "Tiger Zinda hai" from the blog instead of deleting the blog itself. 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/F0MiD78uQ8 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 18, 2021

