At a time when thousands of migrant workers have been left without food or shelter, even a small act of kindness can go a long way in helping those in need. 

99 yr old grandma
Source: Twitter

Twitter user Zahid F. Ebrahim shared a video of his phuppi (aunt), aged 99, preparing food packets for migrant workers in Mumbai.

In the video, she can be seen patiently rolling rotis in aluminum foil, and setting them aside, presumably to be distributed later. 

Grandma
Source: Twitter

Twitterati was thoroughly impressed by her efforts: 

In times of crisis, each of us needs to help where we can, in whatever capacity we can. 