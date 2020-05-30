At a time when thousands of migrant workers have been left without food or shelter, even a small act of kindness can go a long way in helping those in need.

Twitter user Zahid F. Ebrahim shared a video of his phuppi (aunt), aged 99, preparing food packets for migrant workers in Mumbai.

My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay. pic.twitter.com/jYQtmJZx8k — Zahid F. Ebrahim (@zfebrahim) May 29, 2020

In the video, she can be seen patiently rolling rotis in aluminum foil, and setting them aside, presumably to be distributed later.

Twitterati was thoroughly impressed by her efforts:

Hats off to her. Wish her good health and a long life — KavitaM 🇮🇳 (@Kavita_M57) May 29, 2020

What an amazing, wonderful person! — Saurabh Joshi (@SaurabhJoshi) May 29, 2020

Thank you for sharing this. It felt very good to watch an act of kindness today. — Sneaky Artist | Nishant (@SneakyArt) May 29, 2020

Bless her ❤️ — dk (@daanistan) May 29, 2020

Truly heartwarming. Thank you for sharing — Maria Patel (@MariaPtweets) May 29, 2020

Wow .God bless her — afia salam (@afiasalam) May 29, 2020

What a sight 😍.sharing everything we have with underprivileged....this will save the world .i think people are rising to occasion by helping each other. — Idlehousewife (@idlehousewife12) May 29, 2020

This is just so inspiring to watch. Such observations are a morale booster for the youth.



A lot of respect for your Phuppi. Allah S.W.T Madam, ko sehat, himmat aur khush-haali atta karein. Ameen.



I, wish my phuppis would act more like this. — S, (@InMyCast) May 29, 2020

In times of crisis, each of us needs to help where we can, in whatever capacity we can.