PM Modi addressed the nation today, and in one of the shortest speeches of his political career, reminded people that it is necessary to continue taking precautions against Covid-19.

Recently, we saw many photos & videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn't right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember - whether it is America or Europe, cases declined & then there was sudden spike: PM pic.twitter.com/RrrjjpwvUO — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Twitterati, obviously, took no time in summing up the speech in witty one-liners and memes:

Modi ji to Kabir Das : Yeh main kar leta hoon, aap jaake Dream11 pe team banao — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 20, 2020

summary of modiji's speech pic.twitter.com/640yKnd94o — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) October 20, 2020

Patakhe phodna hai ki nahi? Ye to bataya nahi — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 20, 2020

Me to News channel after Modi ji’s speech : pic.twitter.com/WZfoZ8wVRi — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) October 20, 2020

Modi ji's message was clear. Maintain social distance and keep virus away.



Basically dont vote for BJP in Bihar. — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) October 20, 2020

Today’s speech of Modi ji could just have been a corona caller tune — Akash (@vaderakash) October 20, 2020

Every Indian after watching Modi ji speech pic.twitter.com/U6n0VZfnSR — PALASH (@Palashkataria21) October 20, 2020

Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/SJgIRlxR5n — Sachin Garg (@GargSachin) October 20, 2020

Modi ji's speech was the longer version of Amitabh Bacchan's caller tune — Ajinkya (@theAyejay_) October 20, 2020

Today's speech:

Hindi ke muhavare ft. Modi Ji — करिश्मा | کرشمہ (@biryaneemonster) October 20, 2020

People who waited hours for Modi ji's speech. #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/yMupwREFFJ — Nishant Raj (@KindredNishant) October 20, 2020

Whether you heard the speech or not, the point is simple, saavdhan rahein, satark rahein.