‘ Tu janta nahin hai mera baap kaun hai’! If you aren’t living under a rock, you must be aware of this phrase which is quite famous in Delhi and its adjacent areas. Majority of us have used it at least once in our lifetime. Gaadi par bas halka sa scratch aa jaaye and you know how you have to threaten the other party without actually using your hands.

A recent example of this boasting culture has caught our attention on Twitter. However, this time, the fight was not on the streets but in the sky. I mean, flight.

A screenshot of the video.

A Twitter user, @_CJSW, posted a video of the incident that took place in an Indigo flight. In the clip originally shared by beingaviators on Instagram, a man can be seen raising his voice against a co-passenger as he stands near his seat inside the flight. The co-passenger points fingers at him. “ Main bol raha hoon na, nobody speaks when I speak. You don’t talk to me like this,” he says.

Meanwhile, other passengers request him to sit down. The man then shifts to them and says, “You don’t know who I am.”

“The streets have taken to the skies,” the text on the video thumbnail reads.

Watch the clip here:

Let’s check out how desi Twitter is reacting to it:

While some Twitter users are referring to him as a ‘Delhi dude’, a few of them say otherwise.

“Tu janta nehi hai, mera baap kaun hai” flightmode version

“You don’t know who I am” https://t.co/MZ9jwVXQDD — FPL_No Expert (@saikhhaider) December 17, 2022

You don't know who I am. Typical Delhi dude https://t.co/DJJ8WqfLWY — Chandru (@ChandrusWeb) December 16, 2022

Bata na tu kon Hai?

Ya…tera BAAP kon Hai!



But BAAP KA PAAP Toh tu hai!



Even the sky is not spared from RAGE!



ROAD RAGE NOW INFECTS THE SKIES TOO, THANKS TO MERA BAAP KON HAI CULTURE OF THIS LITTLE VULTURE!



This is hilarious 😂 https://t.co/9CBHqV5bwm — Primrose🇮🇳 (@Primrosepink) December 17, 2022

Delhi wala: Tu janta nahi me kon hu

Mumbai crowd: Oye hero, baith



😂😂😂 https://t.co/irn8pxxgVx — Charlie Mungerilal (@CMungerilal) December 17, 2022

Not a Delhi dude…..



They pull collars within seconds of argument 😃😃 https://t.co/ZhMiw4SDut — KUMAR (@deepak130b) December 17, 2022

Naah .. He is not from Delhi. Delhiites don’t talk in English such things. He seems to be from Mumbai☺️ https://t.co/MZAi8kChaC — #Intolerant भारतीय (@goyalsanjeev) December 17, 2022

The "Oh Hero, arryy baith re" in the background is peak Bombay local lol. Delhi dude fights, Bombaywallah trying to calm down tempers. Stereotypes exist for a reason:P https://t.co/YXDKitpSYT — Omkar Poojari (@Omkarismunlimit) December 17, 2022

Other guy be like haan baith re (lavde in silent) https://t.co/iez1fSn6UQ — PSB (@psbpvt) December 16, 2022

From road rage to air rage https://t.co/7s4qf3CHru — Rishabh Daid (@rishabhdaid7) December 16, 2022

Delhiwale – Nobody speaks when I speak !

Mumbai – Arey Baith re 😂 https://t.co/Tm9fAgQWJN — Rooted Routes (@chotisikhidki) December 16, 2022

Best was Mumbai dude going, "Aey baith re…" 😂🤣😃😆 https://t.co/mBOMdA1K4N — Billa Sharabi (@chinu_bhai) December 16, 2022

Result of cheap airfare showing up in the skies.



Cattle class turns into Kachara class.👍🏼 https://t.co/7UlrOcpeKw — Rāhul (@BayAreaBiker) December 15, 2022

This is so hilarious. Looks like some soyboy from South Delhi 😂😂 https://t.co/MeTKFCM7ib — Satvik Khare (@satvikkhare31) December 15, 2022

Frustration emanating from a middle seat assignment. https://t.co/iMEj2ruCX1 — E-Je(n)t Vasuki Prasad (@TheFlyingEnggnr) December 15, 2022

That "Ooo Hero.. arey baith re!" guy is pakka Bambaiya 😂😂😂 https://t.co/qYzI2UEdFU — Akash Marathe (@ruskievityazi) December 15, 2022

What do you think of this video?