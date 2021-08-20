Recently, RJ Malishka interviewed Olympian Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, for her show on Red FM. However, a video she shared of her and her team has drawn Twitter's ire.
Malishka shared a video on Twitter of her, along with her team, dancing to the song Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri in front of Neeraj Chopra, who was attending via a zoom call.
Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for😇 ;) #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us😄 #gold #olympics #neerajchopra @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SnEJ99MK31— Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) August 19, 2021
Soon after, Malishka trended on Twitter, with people condemning the video and calling out Malishka and her team for being unprofessional:
And I thought that dance of death was cringe pro max! But no. Apparently, giving jaadu ki jhappi now counts as ‘deep questioning’. Respect to @Neeraj_chopra1 though. pic.twitter.com/gVYfeSyMQ7— Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) August 20, 2021
This is cringe Pro max..what kind of journalism this is..He looks so uncomfortable..I wish she could have given respect to his stature nd achievement..@Neeraj_chopra1 i hope you are fine now after going through this torture patiently#NeerajChopra#RjMalishka https://t.co/jKv02HaDDM— Richa Ranjan (@Richa_9903) August 20, 2021
Just reversing the genders and imagining the furore this would have created.— Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) August 20, 2021
Taking informality & “bajate raho”
too far with a visibly uncomfortable and conscious interviewee.
Why is this considered funny and entertaining beats me.
This is so wrong and sexist! No you did not do this for all of us. They shud apologise to Neeraj for this inappropriate behaviour. @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai #Malishka https://t.co/pL2RhFIiSd— notacoolgirl (@notacoolgurl) August 20, 2021
Sorry @Neeraj_chopra1 you had to go through this digital harrasement https://t.co/cfsqEW0LBl— Foreveridly (@foreveridly) August 20, 2021
this is so fucking cringy!!! https://t.co/KfcxGHeEOt— Anuj Kutal (@AnujKutal1) August 20, 2021
As of now Red FM or Malishka have not responded to the controversy.