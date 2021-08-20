Recently, RJ Malishka interviewed Olympian Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, for her show on Red FM. However, a video she shared of her and her team has drawn Twitter's ire.

Malishka shared a video on Twitter of her, along with her team, dancing to the song Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri in front of Neeraj Chopra, who was attending via a zoom call.

Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for😇 ;) #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us😄 #gold #olympics #neerajchopra @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SnEJ99MK31 — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) August 19, 2021

Soon after, Malishka trended on Twitter, with people condemning the video and calling out Malishka and her team for being unprofessional:

He's so decent yr

So innocent

But the interview was 🤢 — Khüshî_🎸❤️ (@Khushi_sk23) August 19, 2021

And I thought that dance of death was cringe pro max! But no. Apparently, giving jaadu ki jhappi now counts as ‘deep questioning’. Respect to @Neeraj_chopra1 though. pic.twitter.com/gVYfeSyMQ7 — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) August 20, 2021

The nation owes Neeraj Chopra an apology for this cringe fest. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/fR7j9wGmjC — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) August 20, 2021

Sad to see you guys doing this and even sad is the fact that @RedFMIndia is allowing you all to do it.



I mean, what if the genders were opposite in this case? Had @RedFM_Mumbai allowed that too?



Very sad ! — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) August 19, 2021

This is cringe Pro max..what kind of journalism this is..He looks so uncomfortable..I wish she could have given respect to his stature nd achievement..@Neeraj_chopra1 i hope you are fine now after going through this torture patiently#NeerajChopra#RjMalishka https://t.co/jKv02HaDDM — Richa Ranjan (@Richa_9903) August 20, 2021

Just reversing the genders and imagining the furore this would have created.



Taking informality & “bajate raho”

too far with a visibly uncomfortable and conscious interviewee.



Why is this considered funny and entertaining beats me. — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) August 20, 2021

This is so wrong and sexist! No you did not do this for all of us. They shud apologise to Neeraj for this inappropriate behaviour. @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai #Malishka https://t.co/pL2RhFIiSd — notacoolgirl (@notacoolgurl) August 20, 2021

Sorry @Neeraj_chopra1 you had to go through this digital harrasement https://t.co/cfsqEW0LBl — Foreveridly (@foreveridly) August 20, 2021

this is so fucking cringy!!! https://t.co/KfcxGHeEOt — Anuj Kutal (@AnujKutal1) August 20, 2021

Poor Neeraj Chopra .. First Navika .. NOW its Malishka who goes full on cringe with this weird act for him🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2ziOqvYFxI — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 19, 2021

As of now Red FM or Malishka have not responded to the controversy.