Recently, RJ Malishka interviewed Olympian Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, for her show on Red FM. However, a video she shared of her and her team has drawn Twitter's ire. 

Malishka shared a video on Twitter of her, along with her team, dancing to the song Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri in front of Neeraj Chopra, who was attending via a zoom call. 

Soon after, Malishka trended on Twitter, with people condemning the video and calling out Malishka and her team for being unprofessional: 

As of now Red FM or Malishka have not responded to the controversy. 