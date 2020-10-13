Recently, jewellery brand Tanishq released an ad showcasing an inter-faith couple, in order to promote their jewellery line called "Ekatvam".
The advertisement, that showed a Muslim family celebrating a baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law, drew immense flak on social media, with people calling it a promotion of 'love jihad'.
I will try to call every brand from now on, each day one brand! And make them aware Indians won't tolerate any anti-nationalist now! Brands have to boycott or we will boycott brands! Request you all to do it too!Or already make HTs for brands just like we did for Tanishq!JAI HIND— Pri ~ Not a BOT (@SSRian4lif) October 13, 2020
#aukat #BoycottTanishq— berozgar Shashank pal up (@shashank0101199) October 13, 2020
Don't spread love jihad for your business pic.twitter.com/sRkU66Ugj6
.@TanishqJewelry :— khemchand sharma #IStandWithFarmersBill (@SharmaKhemchand) October 12, 2020
Why are you showing a Hindu "daughter in law" to a muslim family and glorifying it?
Why dont you show a Muslim daughter in law in your ads with a Hindu family?
Look like you are promoting #LoveJihad & favouring a particular Faith only...#BoycottTanishq
Let's be a part of this🙏#BoycottTanishq pic.twitter.com/fWyi2jIhpp— चौधरी अरुण पँवार (@thearunjaat) October 13, 2020
Soon, #BoycottTanishq trended on social media, even as people, including politician Shashi Tharoor, condemned the wave of intolerance gripping India these days.
So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of @TanishqJewelry for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020
Those boycotting the Tanishq ad don't like seeing daughter in law(s) happy around mother in law's. You have seen too many soaps & too much prime times news.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 13, 2020
Reality: Can't buy a Hero cycle with personal savings— Sarthak Goswami (@SarthakGoswamii) October 13, 2020
On Twitter: #BoycottTanishq
+ Couples are policed on suspicion of being of different religions — interfaith and intercaste marriage are the two things that the RW fears most. #LoveJihad itself, the ugly and false belief that Muslims deliberately target Hindu women, is not fringe anymore. It's mainstream.— Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) October 13, 2020
However, after facing severe criticism, Tanishq first disabled the comments and Likes/Dislikes on the video posted online. And now, Tanishq has taken down the ad from its social media channels.
People reacted to Tanishq's decision to take down the ad:
How degrading& ludicrous that lovely #TanishqJewelry ad on inter-faith has been pulled because of vicious trolling. Pathetic Hindutva trolls know nothing of Hinduism, nothing of culture, nothing of India. They should be pulled off all platforms. https://t.co/hXRSh24M12 via @ndtv— Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) October 13, 2020
Sad and dangerous time ahead. A jewellery advert promoting Hindu-Muslim unity & coexistence has to be pulled because of trolling and calls for boycott. India, 2020. https://t.co/iWoZJI8Z6y— Rohit K Dasgupta (@RKDasgupta) October 13, 2020
Sheer withdrawing the ad will not work. Tanishq has to apologize.— Sushil Sancheti 🇮🇳 (@SushilSancheti9) October 13, 2020
Moreover, damage has already been done... people are going to Boycott #Tanishq this festive season.
Tanishq should remove the person responsible for approval of the ad.#तनिष्क_माफी_मांग pic.twitter.com/DKR748AWC8
How sick and toxic a section of the society has become... these are sick people who opposed this beautiful ad and Tanishq did a wrong thing. #tanishq https://t.co/xp19xk7WWR— ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) October 13, 2020
Tata should have shown the temerity to stand against the RW goons.— Mini Nair (@minicnair) October 13, 2020
Bajaj did it!
Invertebrates ! https://t.co/Cd2jsriD5X
Really lovely ad from @TanishqJewelry .. only a mindless bigot would see it in context of Hindu Muslim relations. By withdrawing the ad, you are succumbing to the hate mongers. As a lifelong Titan watch man, I expect better! Let’s fight hate with harmony.. 👍🙏— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 13, 2020
This is certainly not the first time that a brand has tried to promote the idea of inter-faith unity, only to be met by widespread trolling. Tanishq is yet to issue any official statement on the incident.