In his recent address to combat Coronavirus, PM Modi has declared a nationwide 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday i.e March 22, 2020. He urged people to stay at home from 7 A.M to 9.PM. He also encouraged the citizens to step into their balconies and clap for the tireless doctors, nurses and other professionals who have working amidst the scare.

Here is what Netizens think about the Janta Curfew on Sunday:

I agree with everything the PM said. It's a good speech. Share its message widely!



And spending a sunday like I've pretty much spent every single sunday....ain't that bad.



I'll even do the Italian thing at 5pm 🙂 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 19, 2020

This is the first time I am sending Modiji’s speech to my parents to convince them to stay indoors. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) March 19, 2020

Leaders in the world: citizens don’t have to pay bills, stay inside, be prepared, this is a war, more facts that people want to war



M*di: if ur happy and u know it clap ur hands 👏🏼 👏🏼 — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) March 19, 2020

okay so is “sankalp aur saiyyam” the new parampara and pratishtha??? — Poulomi (@PouloCruelo) March 19, 2020

Ok Bhakts!



Modiji has informed - No trolling from 7am to 9pm this Sunday 22nd March and at 5pm you have to come to your balconies and applaud all the liberals 😄 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) March 19, 2020

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

22nd March is also my son's 5th birthday.

I've convinced him that the whole country is staying home for him.

And at 5PM people will be cheering for him.



(P.S. If you're a doctor - genuine salute and big thanks to you - from my son and me.) — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 19, 2020

Absolutely no one:



Modi: clapping ho jaye#Covid19India — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) March 19, 2020

Janata Curfew is the keyword for the next couple of days. — rama lakshmi (@RamaNewDelhi) March 19, 2020

14 hour Janata. Go Corona Corona go

Curfew

🤝

Effectiveness in controlling

Corona virus#CoronavirusOutbreakindia #NarendraModi — Arya (@RantingDosa) March 19, 2020

Had to convince my dad that architecture dosent come under essential services and he needs to cancel the meeting on Sunday and be home! — Pratik (@Pratik9T) March 19, 2020

#Jantacurfew ka swagat hai...

Par agar @narendramodi ji aane wale religious festival ko bhi na celebrate karna ka samarthan maang lete toh achha hota🙏

But hopefully people will understand n restrain...3/1 — Annup Sonii (@soniiannup) March 19, 2020

He's putting us in isolation and giving us weird tasks. Modiji is the new Bigg Boss. — Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) March 19, 2020

If you're grateful and you know it, clap your hands. But at 5 pm on the 22nd. — Kevin Lee (@kevinkennethlee) March 19, 2020

Sorry Sir, but with due respects, how does a #JantaCurfew for 12-14 hours on 1 day change anything???



Please provide economic relief immediately to our daily wage earners who are being devastated. And provide a fiscal stimulus to bleeding sectors. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 19, 2020

okay modiji this whole address could have been an email — Poulomi (@PouloCruelo) March 19, 2020

I’m okay with janta curfew. But what’s this balcony mein jaake clapping. I’m a mumbaikar. I have no balcony. #modijibhina — Neha Agrawal (@neha202) March 19, 2020

This whole speech could literally be

"Stay home and don't panic". — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 19, 2020

Let's play that old song....IF YOU ARE HAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT, CLAP YOUR HANDS. — Dextryl Ferrao (@Dextryl) March 19, 2020

PM Modi: On 22nd March, from 7 am to 9pm, all countrymen have to follow 'Janta Curfew' #CoronaVirus



Bhakts: Mass rally in support of curfew with free snacks and green juice. — Anson D`souza (@Anson_nino) March 19, 2020

Speech ki bhi zaroorat nhi thi. Caller tune mein recorded voice hi daal na tha.. waise bhi sab sun lete — ~Sonu~(pr13st) (@sonu_013) March 19, 2020

Guys, about Sunday, if we are all banging our plates and spoons at 5pm, can we break into the Kaalia jail song right after? 🥳🎤 #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/j1hjedmDCn — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 19, 2020

Let me know when the - mitaroñ Corona sey mera purana rishta hai- part comes. — DT (@DTHAPAR) March 19, 2020

oh god I don't want to know about your childhood ffs — Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) March 19, 2020

There's logic.

Offices, shops, malls, gyms etc will be closed progressively.

22nd, as a Sunday, people will want to come out.

Staying at home will prevent large crowds gathering.

Plus there's no stopping him from repeating on 29th March & so forth. — That wicked thing you do.. (@ZeHarpreet) March 19, 2020

The only Italian thing modiji approves😉 — Besan Laddooh (@KhaneKLiyeJeena) March 19, 2020

Yes, the daily wage worker whose earnings are decreased by half the usual amount would truly benefit if we stand in our balconies clapping and banging the plates on curfew day when they aren't even on the roads to see that. :) — Shubham Kalamkar (@dfunnyintrovert) March 19, 2020

