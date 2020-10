People across the country follow Baba Ramdev for his amusing yoga techniques and his lectures on health and well being.

But let's face it, his 'amusing' techniques sometimes backfire on him. And that happened while he was teaching yoga to saints at Guru Sharanan’s ashram Ramanarati in Mathura.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev fell off an elephant while performing yoga on it and the video of the said incident went viral on social media.

Watch: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga, video goes viral. pic.twitter.com/y7cMJp9VRB — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 13, 2020

After the video went viral, twitter was full of memes and some very hilarious comments.

New yoga session by Baba Ramdev. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CvGNmy5Gph — Mahua Moitra Fans (@MahuaMoitraFans) October 13, 2020

Ramdev is the new GDP — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) October 13, 2020

#BabaRamdev fell from elephant...

Media to baba ramdev be like pic.twitter.com/ZFs8ebkyOm — Pranav (@sawarkar_pranav) October 14, 2020

BONE BREAKING: Baba Ramdev falls off elephant. Elephant arrested under UAPA. #BabaRamdev — Typo (@binoojohn) October 13, 2020

Baba Ramdev Falls Off Elephant While Trying to Perform Yoga Asanas#BABARAMDEV : kaisa laga mera mazak?#NirmalaSitharaman

: act of gravity. pic.twitter.com/rchWOfsvt4 — Abhigna Maisuria (@AbhignaMaisuria) October 14, 2020

First cycle then an elephant. All we can say is, Baba Ramdev should really concentrate on his balance now.