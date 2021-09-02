While we must all follow Covid protocols, this incident from Jharkhand where an army jawan was ruthlessly beaten up by police personnel for not wearing a mask has stirred outrage on social media.

In the video that has gone viral now, an army man is beaten up for not wearing a mask. Ironically, the cops beating him are not wearing a mask properly either.

The incident took place on Wednesday, near the Chatra district of Jharkhand. During a mask checking drive at Karma Chowk in Mayurhund block. Pawan Kumar Yadav ( the army jawan) was stopped by the police for not wearing a mask.

Army jawan brutally beaten up in Jharkhand for not wearing mask by cops who themselves were not wearing masks https://t.co/YGtXfuPZFB — Kuldeep Singh (@Kuldeep87788593) September 2, 2021

https://t.co/Ep89t6yq15 suspension of cops mean nothing. They will be reinstated some time later. With video evidence on high handedness of Police on record, Army should insist on FIR being lodged & punished by a court of law. @adgpi — Brig V Mahalingam (@BrigMahalingam) September 2, 2021

An Indian Army jawan was ruthlessly beaten up by police personnel in Jharkhand's Chatra for not wearing mask.@chatrapolice@JharkhandPolice@DigHazaribagh@DCChatra

If all police personnel involved are not suspended with immediate effect, will have to issue MEMO against the SP. pic.twitter.com/aPZAKNgV9G — 7Annihilator🇮🇳 (@7Annihilator) September 2, 2021

Later, the eyewitness confirmed, instead of asking him to wear a mask. The police personnel started misbehaving with him, and his two-wheeler's keys were taken away. It infuriated Pawan who protested strongly.

SP Rakesh Ranjan told the Times of India, “I came to know of the matter through the viral video."

@ministryofhome1 @IASassociation @IPS_Association Why police feel so low about citizens of our Nation,it may be due to bestowing powers upon them Democratic checks to be put ,made them to be answerable for such acts — ChallaGK (@challa_gk) September 2, 2021

There is huge difference between Indian Soldier and these corrupted people.True Policemen never does unsocialise behaviour. — Prabhash Singh (@Prabhashyadav90) September 2, 2021

After the people in the village protested against this act. A case was registered against the cops at Mayurhand police station.

Chatra superintendent of police Rakesh Ranjan further said, “I asked DySp, headquarter, to conduct a probe. Although both the parties were at fault, we have suspended one head constable and two constables. Whether it was an army jawan or a common person at the receiving end, such behaviour is not expected from policemen.”

