Recently, a video went viral on social media where migrant workers and their families were made to squat on roads and disinfectant was sprayed on them. 

These migrant workers returned from Delhi to Bareilly, UP were treated like animals by UP government. They were not only made to squat but were asked to turn around so that their entire bodies can be disinfected. 

Netizens were outraged after seeing the video and slammed the authorities for taking such an uncompassionate step.   

Though, this did seem inhuman, a lot of people didn't see a problem in this activity. 

Here's hoping that the government treats everyone with sympathy during these difficult times. 