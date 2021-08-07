It's a moment of celebration because India has won its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. All thanks to Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, who scored us this win.

His historic athletics gold medal has made him India's second-ever individual Olympic gold medallist, after shooter Abhinav Bindra. The 23-year-old is also the first-ever Indian athlete to win an Olympic title in athletics.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins the first #Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020; throw 87.58 meters in first attempt pic.twitter.com/gsbwb5xIBy — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

#Tokyo2020: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra began his quest for a medal with a throw of 87.03 meters. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

The entire country is delighted over this iconic win. The Prime Minister, President, and others took to Twitter to congratulate him.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What Neeraj Chopra has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/L46HrDOogk — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations: President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/D5Hp52pz0y — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

A golden throw!



Congratulations #NeerajChopra on historic first-ever track & field #Gold medal for India in #Javelin throw at #Tokyo2020. The country is so proud of you. With this, you took India to its highest ever medal tally at the #Olympics. You will inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/fQ5TAeI7Bg — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 7, 2021

Delhi | Let me first congratulate Neeraj Chopra for his outstanding performance. It's a historic win and a great achievement. And highest ever tally in Olympics: Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur after Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins the first #Gold medal at #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/DHmlnnhd9Y — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Congratulations on Spectacular victory #NeerajChopra as he wins first #Gold medal for 🇮🇳 in #TokyoOlympics2020. The Nation is proud of his achievement. Our incremental journey in sports is bound to gallop in times to come. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) August 7, 2021

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen pls rise for the Indian National Anthem.



What a moment to cherish forever..

Wowwww.

Bharaaat mataa kee jai @Neeraj_chopra1 saab ..



Jai hind 🇮🇳 #Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/yeLiudUADn — Major D P Singh (@MajDPSingh) August 7, 2021

The anthem. Makes you cry today #NeerajChopra — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 7, 2021

Hearty congratulations to Neeraj Chopra. What a historic performance and what a historic win!! Making us all proud by bringing home the shiny, elusive gold. Keep up the good work 👏👏 #TokyoOlympics #TeamIndia #NeerajChopra @Neeraj_chopra1 #Javelin pic.twitter.com/xaxg067dgf — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 7, 2021

A special day for @Neeraj_Chopra1 and a special day for @WeAreTeamIndia! 🥇



It's a first gold medal at #Tokyo2020 and a first ever athletics gold for #IND pic.twitter.com/qF4BIXSK93 — Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021

The confidence, intent and grit shown by #NeerajChopra is what champions are made of 🙌🏽

What a way to end Tokyo Olympics 2020!🇮🇳🥇 pic.twitter.com/KlJqZPMxvO — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 7, 2021

HISTORY. MADE.



Neeraj Chopra of #IND takes #gold in the #Athletics men’s javelin final on his Olympic debut!



He is the first Indian to win an athletics medal and only the second to win an individual medal!@WorldAthletics | #StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zBtzHNqPBE — Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021

You are Gold 🥇 #NeerajChopra

You made our country proud 😁🙏🙏 Can't say how much happy we all are feeling. #Gold Thank you so much. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/ukEsR45rXA — Shekar (@shekarI_am) August 7, 2021

Congratulations #NeerajChopra For Gold medal

Thank you for giving us a moment we can remember for years — Vivek (@KrVivek79) August 7, 2021

Gold always find gold🥇🇮🇳#NeerajChopra — Shivani sharma (@thatoffbeatgrl) August 7, 2021

This is a big moment for all of us, but especially for Neeraj.