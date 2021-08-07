It's a moment of celebration because India has won its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. All thanks to Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, who scored us this win.

Source: Twitter

His historic athletics gold medal has made him India's second-ever individual Olympic gold medallist, after shooter Abhinav Bindra. The 23-year-old is also the first-ever Indian athlete to win an Olympic title in athletics.

The entire country is delighted over this iconic win. The Prime Minister, President, and others took to Twitter to congratulate him. 

This is a big moment for all of us, but especially for Neeraj. 