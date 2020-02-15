PM Narendra Modi can get a bit awkward when he meets foreign leaders. Remember the time when he really cozied up to the US President? And the Donald seemed visibly uncomfortable. He made Donald Trump uncomfortable. 

Modi hugs trump
Source: Business Today

And Trump, by his own admission, loves Modi ji. 

Well, now he's gone on and shaken the hand of the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for far too long, making it just visibly awkward. A video clip has viral featuring Modi shaking Sousa's hand with full force for a good 14 seconds.

And as you know, with viral videos like this, Twitter really takes over the article. So, here we go!

Oh, Modi ji, how do you find time to so funny, especially when our economy is a joke!