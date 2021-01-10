There's no denying that social media has brought the world closer. A schoolboy from Odisha took full advantage of this fact to draw attention from the transport authorities.

Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan, a student of MBS Public School in Bhubaneswar took to Twitter to file a complaint about the bus service schedule which makes him late for school every day.

In his Tweet, where he tagged Capital Region Urban Transport Bhubaneswar (CRUT) and its Managing Director, IPS officer Arun Bothra, he reported that while the school reporting time is 7:30 am, the first bus on Route No-13 leaves from Lingipur at 7:40 am.

@CRUT_BBSR @arunbothra

My reporting time at school is sharp at 7:30 AM. But unfortunately the first bus of route no-13 leaves at 7:40 AM from Lingipur. As a result I will be late for my school. And for this reason I am facing a lot of problems. — Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan (@AnweshSai) January 8, 2021

However, Bothra replied to Anwesh's tweet with a positive response and assured him that the timings will be changed to suit his needs.

Dear Sai#MoBus moves with love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won't be late for school.



With affection from entire team of @CRUT_BBSR. https://t.co/kimd85bXIg — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) January 9, 2021

Netizens were quick to laud the state transport department's prompt reply.

No If & But

Decision on the Spot 🙏🙏



Great Team Work 👌👌 — Suvendu Kumar Dash (@suvendu143) January 9, 2021

What a great way to start a day!! The system ACTUALLY does something for the people, on the basis of a tweet request, without going thru a 10 year file pushing process... Wah!



Well done, Sir 😊🙏🏼#KuchhBhiHoSaktaHai — City of Joy (@CDMsays) January 9, 2021

That's how you resolve an issue... swift and prompt.... lots of love and respect sir

P.S. : I'm from UP... still enjoying the positivity in the air of every nook and corner of my country — SAUMEN KUMAR MOULICK (@SAUMENKUMARMOUL) January 9, 2021

Wow. Such responsive public service is rare. Thank you 🙏 — Sambit Nayak (@sambitlnt) January 9, 2021

The CRUT is a special purpose vehicle unit formed under the Odisha government's Housing and Urban Development Department. The 'Mo Bus' public transport service is a part of this operation.