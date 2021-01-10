There's no denying that social media has brought the world closer. A schoolboy from Odisha took full advantage of this fact to draw attention from the transport authorities.   

Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan, a student of MBS Public School in Bhubaneswar took to Twitter to file a complaint about the bus service schedule which makes him late for school every day.  

rgergr
Source: Odisha Tv

In his Tweet, where he tagged Capital Region Urban Transport Bhubaneswar (CRUT) and its Managing Director, IPS officer Arun Bothra, he reported that while the school reporting time is 7:30 am, the first bus on Route No-13 leaves from Lingipur at 7:40 am. 

However, Bothra replied to Anwesh's tweet with a positive response and assured him that the timings will be changed to suit his needs. 

Netizens were quick to laud the state transport department's prompt reply.  

The CRUT is a special purpose vehicle unit formed under the Odisha government's Housing and Urban Development Department. The 'Mo Bus' public transport service is a part of this operation. 