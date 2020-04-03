After asking people to observe a Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22 and clap at 5 pm, PM Modi has another Sunday activity planned for the nation.
In his third address to the nation, PM Modi asked citizens to shut the lights at their homes and illuminate their surroundings with diyas or candles for 9 minutes, at 9 pm, on Sunday, April 5.
घर की सभी लाइटें बंद करके,— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 3, 2020
घर के दरवाजे पर या बालकनी में,
खड़े रहकर,
9 मिनट के लिए मोमबत्ती,
दीया,
टॉर्च या मोबाइल की फ्लैशलाइट जलाएं: PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona
Naturally, Twitter immediately 'lit up' with reaction:
Agle video message mein pakka koi TikTok challenge aane waala hai.— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 3, 2020
practicing for my next task this sunday please don't disturb me pic.twitter.com/GkpUCXLnJS— Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 3, 2020
NASA has released a photo taken from space in advance as to how will India look on 5th Apr. at 9pm. Feeling proud.#ModiVideoMessage #candles #9pm pic.twitter.com/g4Dz90kL10— TheNikhil (@vermanikhilv) April 3, 2020
People come out in their balconies these days for only two reasons:— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 3, 2020
1) To smoke
2) To obey Modiji.
#ModiVideoMessage— shut_up_korona (@singhsurendrra) April 3, 2020
When my girlfriend asks me kaha milna hai ?
Me:- pic.twitter.com/REkgYeOeGD
Since we are all working from home, our CEO is making us do ‘motivational team building’ exercises ONsite. #ModiVideoMessage #IndiaFightsCorona— Neville Shah (@craziebawa) April 3, 2020
light band karne se testing ke number bhi nahin dikhenge kisiko— spujb (@Sarcusstic) April 3, 2020
Unbelievable. We got more homework but no education.— Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) April 3, 2020
Me and the bois at 9pm on sunday😂#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/CiFEkSYqta— Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) April 3, 2020
Modi Ji Announced This Sunday Diya Plan— Arhaan Khan (@Arhaan_Shekhh) April 3, 2020
Me and my Bios at 9 Pm :#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/HK6vG1pMCc
Firefighters after listening to Modi's speech 🤣#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/C5rT0MLEK9— 🔥Ajinkya Jadhav🔥 (@jinkya211) April 3, 2020
Theory which will be proposed by the Bhakths in 3...2...1...#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/Up1vWXVlvA— SparkChick (@sassygoobe) April 3, 2020
On 5 April, At 9 PM Sunday— The New India🇮🇳 (@thenewindiaa) April 3, 2020
Me And My Friends In Balcony :-
#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/uuRiYjoZ5L
Movement started by great god,now modiji carrying forward 🙇♂️#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/yUCSjAqqUn— Swapnil Unale (@Unale_Swapnil) April 3, 2020
#ModiVideoMessage Future pic of Candle manufacturer company owner.#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/iwL8KzO2hn— Arijit ray (@_arijit_ray) April 3, 2020
#ModiVideoMessage— Gaurav Chauhan (@GauravC84562388) April 3, 2020
Modi ji - burn candle , eathen lamp or torch in your balcony at 9 pm on 5 April
Corona - pic.twitter.com/m5ht6d9Ptb
"I want 9 minutes from everyone Stand in home balconies & light up candles & diyas."- PM Modi on #ModiVideoMessage— Sourabh (EgoisticSidheart ❤️) (@Sidheart045) April 3, 2020
Meanwhile mombatti & Diya sellers: pic.twitter.com/fxINzIQeBW
5th April, 9 pm....... #ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/ezE0EjpbeK— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 3, 2020
Diyas to Thali#ModiVideoMessage #ModiUnityCall pic.twitter.com/hvT0I6JO9r— Chandan Raj (@Raaz_hoon) April 3, 2020
this is how hindus gonna dress on 5th april:#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/dL4Y6BkE8m— 🦋⚡️ (@sadafsayed_) April 3, 2020
Indians to Coronavirus on 5th April:#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/kzEpvpf0jh— Ahmer (@KatarKoshur) April 3, 2020
Now waiting for a Whatsapp message telling that how lighting diya in night will fight Coronavirus. #ModiVideoMessage— Nirmala Tai (@Vishj05) April 3, 2020
Candle suppplier after 5th of April: #ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/5pKlNEk8t9— Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) April 3, 2020
#ModiVideoMessage— Shubhankar Dhawale (@MrShubhankarD) April 3, 2020
Prime Ministers addressing the nation for a world wide pandemic:
-Facts
-Steps taken by the govt
-Telling people not to panic
-addressing the repercussions to the economy and preventive measures
PM Narendra Modi addressing the nation for a world wide pandemic: pic.twitter.com/4oY8FfLVBM
Modiji giving another task#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/YCAM6bifiO— Kunal Gaurav (@desipatrakar) April 3, 2020
#ModiVideoMessage— Astik#_Mishra (@AstikDas142) April 3, 2020
Pahle sanitizer short.
Fir mask short.
Ab mombatti short. pic.twitter.com/hPKpZLPcy0
Doston, pataakhe ab bhi nahi jalaane hain.