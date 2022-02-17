Be it family, friends or people you work with, often it's the little gestures that matter. Recently, a Twitter user shared a picture of her office people celebrating their security guard's birthday.

He sits outside our office and greets everyone goodmorning. It was his birthday today and the office did a little something.

Office colleagues do celebrate each other's birthdays but this one won netizens hearts. They are loving the gesture and the man's smile.

So many negative comments on the box. Can we all just appreciate the fact that they sponsored a cake for him?



Most companies don't even care for people like him. It's as if like they are invisible.



And who knows they might even know his name. It's just not on the cake.

This is so heartwarming. Sometimes the small gestures can mean the world to somebody as it takes a smile to bring someone out of their shell

That's smile is priceless! But perhaps the bigger wonder; the thoughtfulness of those working in that office! Kudos!!

This Little is BIG moment for him

Nice gesture by you and your colleagues.

Great gesture. This is what's life is all about. Making the deserving people happy. Good job.

A few people also called out the Twitter user saying if she even knows the man's name and it's just a publicity thing.

No name ,no candle.Wish your office would have given him same importance during his birthday like any other employee .They too deserve the same respect atleast on a special day as their birthday.

So sad that you don't know his name 😐

Instead of helping with a symbolic cake.

Help the man by providing education to his kids, by providing him financial help.

Another privilege class, romanticising someone's helplessness.

But then, it's all about the people who are seeing the goodness in it.

Wtf is wrong with ppl these days 😕

Instead of appreciating a good gesture all they could see is negativity

at least they are doing something. Stop criticizing everything. Appreciate it...have you seen any company employees celebrating birthday of helpers, security guard etc.

Beautiful gesture, indeed.