Youngest Nobel Laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai featured on the cover of Vogue magazine (July edition 2021) and she 'thrilled and humbled' about it. 

Vogue magazine's Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful, also shared her photos on his Instagram page and wrote that she is one of the women who inspire him. 

In her interview with the magazine, Malala talks about her days at Oxford University and how fame affected her schooling in Birmingham among other things. 

People on social media were also quite happy and impressed to see her in this new avatar. 

Truly an inspiration. 