Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, maintained India's chances of an elusive Olympic medal in track and field by winning a straight qualification into the finals with a spectacular throw of 86.65m, which placed him first in Group A.
And the overall rankings at the end of the qualification round were unexpected, with Neeraj on top, followed by Johannes Vetter, Germany's world leader, who struggled at first before reaching the cut with an 85.64m effort in the last round.
Twitter could not hold back from responding to this record breaking throw.
.@Neeraj_chopra1 made entering an Olympic final look so easy! 😲😱— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 4, 2021
Neeraj's FIRST attempt of 86.65m in his FIRST-EVER #Olympics was recorded as the highest in men's Group A, beating @jojo_javelin's 85.64m 👏#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Tokyo2020 | #BestOfTokyo pic.twitter.com/U4eYHBVrjG
What a brilliant start from Neeraj Chopra in #JavelinThrow . Announces his arrival in grand style. Qualifies for the final in his first throw finishing top in his group. Absolutely brilliant . pic.twitter.com/BX7oRFuUng— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021
Soon after this, #Whattathrow started trending on Twitter.
Javelin finals on 7th August 4:30pm
बहुत शुभकामनाएं!💐— Dr. Ashok Choudhary (@AshokChoudhaary) August 4, 2021
आत्मविश्वास से भरे नीरज चोपड़ा ने टोक्यो की धरती पर भारत का झंडा बुलंद कर दिया है। #javlinthrow के फाइनल राउंड में प्रवेश करने पर बधाई।#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ufFFLWTQuP
If all goes well, Neeraj Chopra will certainly a bring a medal home.— Niharika (@Saysniha) August 4, 2021
