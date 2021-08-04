Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, maintained India's chances of an elusive Olympic medal in track and field by winning a straight qualification into the finals with a spectacular throw of 86.65m, which placed him first in Group A.

And the overall rankings at the end of the qualification round were unexpected, with Neeraj on top, followed by Johannes Vetter, Germany's world leader, who struggled at first before reaching the cut with an 85.64m effort in the last round.

Twitter could not hold back from responding to this record breaking throw.

What a brilliant start from Neeraj Chopra in #JavelinThrow . Announces his arrival in grand style. Qualifies for the final in his first throw finishing top in his group. Absolutely brilliant . pic.twitter.com/BX7oRFuUng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021

Soon after this, #Whattathrow started trending on Twitter.

Neeraj Chopra 86.65 🇮🇳

Javelin finals on 7th August 4:30pm

WHAT A THROW 🔥😱pic.twitter.com/WyYWC0Qiz5 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) August 4, 2021

Kudos to u man, in a javelin throw one has to use all his hand power to throw the javelin and should also have a perfect control on body and the run, he is absolutely perfect. Whatta throw 👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥 — Saikrishna (@saikrishnaPaga3) August 4, 2021

If all goes well, Neeraj Chopra will certainly a bring a medal home. — Niharika (@Saysniha) August 4, 2021

Congradulations Neeraj for this more than perfect Javelin Throw of 86.65 mtrs.

You are sure to Win Gold along with winning the hearts and minds of Sports enthusiasts World over.

Here in India we are very proud of you.

All the best..Paare Bete. — Rajiv Pradhan (@RajivPr44675198) August 4, 2021

He is a Rockstar and must win. Such a stud. — Triveni Tigress 🇮🇳 (@triveni4get) August 4, 2021

The whole country has been waiting for this.

And he lives up to the expectations.

All the best for the Finals Shera pic.twitter.com/QaO4UtRnwv — Ashwin Doke (@ashwindoke) August 4, 2021

Rockstar ✨ you deserve congratulations final round would be much better than this 👍👍🇮🇳 — sabina shetty (@sabina_shetty) August 4, 2021

Neeraj has definitely raised the standards and expectations from the audience. What are your views? Let us know in the comments below!