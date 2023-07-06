If you’re tired of Elon Musk’s dramatic decision-making and doom-scrolling tweets now feels tiresome, you can sign-up to explore all new Threads, Twitter’s latest rival. It’s not even been a day since Mark Zuckerberg launched the app, and he’s proudly announced 10 million sign-ups in less than a day.

A lot of people have hopped on the bandwagon to explore what Zuckerberg’s new venture is all about, and TBH, it looks like Twitter’s estranged sibling. Most of us are trying to come to terms with the fact that we now have another social media app to do what Twitter was already doing.

Day 1 on the Threads app has people reacting to the very existence of the platform in itself. So, for the first time ever, here are 11 best of Threads reactions for you to read.

WTAF.

Have you joined Threads yet?