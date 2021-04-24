With over 3.46 lakhs new Covid-19 cases reported today, the situation in India is quite grim. India is also witnessing an acute shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir, ventilators, and beds in hospitals. 

Source: news.sky.com

In these difficult times where there is hardly any good news, the citizens of Pakistan are giving us hope and standing in solidarity with our country.

The people of Pakistan are sending messages of support to India as the country is dealing with the effects of the rise in Covid-19 cases. And, netizens are quite over-whelmed to see #PakistanStandsWithIndia trend on Twitter. 

We are in this together. 