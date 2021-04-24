With over 3.46 lakhs new Covid-19 cases reported today, the situation in India is quite grim. India is also witnessing an acute shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir, ventilators, and beds in hospitals.
In these difficult times where there is hardly any good news, the citizens of Pakistan are giving us hope and standing in solidarity with our country.
The people of Pakistan are sending messages of support to India as the country is dealing with the effects of the rise in Covid-19 cases. And, netizens are quite over-whelmed to see #PakistanStandsWithIndia trend on Twitter.
Please include our neighbours in your Ramadan prayers. Humanity & kindness knows no borders. The situation in India is only deteriorating everyday. Allah pak hum sab ke haal per rehem farmaye aur humain tamam beemarion, pareshanion, mushkilaat se bachaye. #PakistanstandswithIndia— nma (@namaloomafraaad) April 23, 2021
#PakistanstandswithIndia— GXR Alvi 💚🧡 (@LitAlvi) April 24, 2021
I will pray for the betterment of the current situation within India, and I would request all of you to do so as well, put all political differences aside and reach for the humanity within
💚🧡
We all are with you. Praying for you India.— 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐮 𝐊𝐢? 𝐉𝐢𝐚𝐚 💕 (@turningoutblack) April 24, 2021
I hope we can get out of this together. 🥺
Stay Strong Everyone. Stay Safe.
I pray, We get Corona Free World Soon. AMEEN 🥺💞 #PakistanstandswithIndia
I know #Pakistan is not in a position to offer anything to #India in this pandemic but a silent message from Pakistanis to Indian fellows - #PakistanstandswithIndia is the top trend in Pakistan and you don’t often see such trends here. Om Shanti. Rab Rakha 🙏— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) April 23, 2021
The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia represents the best side of Pakistan. They choose solidarity and empathy over hate and enmity.— Rezina Sultana (@RezinaSultana9) April 24, 2021
We r Human first and they have shown their humanity towards their neighboring country in their most difficult hours!
The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia represents the best side of Pakistan. We must choose solidarity and empathy over hate and enmity. Only peace and cooperation in our region can help us prepare for existing and coming disasters.— Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) April 23, 2021
Well done Pakistan for rising above and showing solidarity with our Indian brothers and sisters during the COVID crisis.— Cynthia D. Ritchie (@CynthiaDRitchie) April 24, 2021
Hopefully @GovtofPakistan will quickly facilitate appropriate medical supplies and assistance to India during this time of need. #PakistanstandswithIndia
This trend speaks love... Divided my borders United by hearts..— 💫♥️ (@blessyoualways) April 24, 2021
I somehow always have and will believe this hatred is infused by political leaders.. But people of both countries dnt have any such hatred
Thanks to all pak family for being der ❤️👐#PakistanstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/Xu4GltUN0h
So glad to see that out of top 4 trends in Pakistan are about India ....— Chatha Layallpuriya (@CforChatha) April 23, 2021
and all in solidarity with people of India in fight against Covid ....#PakistanstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/BVL5Qkw6c4
At last we all are humans #PakistanstandswithIndia.#staystrong.— Luqman Shah 🇵🇰 (@Luqman5h45) April 24, 2021
In this hard time we have to unite and fight with this pandemic together...— Owais Raza Khan (@itsOveeRK) April 24, 2021
Glad to see that we are unite againt it now...❤️❤️❤️#indiapakistan#PakistanstandswithIndia
#PakistanstandswithIndia— Urooj Syed (@uroojsyed) April 24, 2021
May Allah mercy upon everyone one
All our prayers with Indian people in these difficult times. May Allah make it easier for India and the entire world . Know that we are praying for you !— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) April 23, 2021
Heart warming to see #PakistanstandswithIndia as the top trend in Pakistan.
Humanity should and did win.
Heartening to note that— Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) April 23, 2021
#PakistanstandswithIndia is top Twitter trend here.. When it’s matter of life and death we must stand together and show humanity. Everyone I meet here in Pakistan is genuinely concerned about Neighbours.
The situation in India is very serious due to the corona virus. I am a Pakistani and pray for India. May Allah save India from Corona virus soon and may his charity save Pakistan from this virus too.#PakistanstandswithIndia #PakistanWithIndia pic.twitter.com/qbjLdCCj5n— Mohammad Abubakar Siddique (@official_HMAS) April 24, 2021
I am happy to see Pakistani’s concern, love, sympathy & empathy for Indians. I expected this - thank you for not letting down my deep friendly feelings for Pakistan! Thank you for your prayers ❤️🤝 Amen #PakistanstandswithIndia— VIK おたく🙋♂️ (@Vikrko96) April 24, 2021
We are praying for people fighting with deadly virus #PakistanstandswithIndia May Allah bless all with healthy life in this beautiful holy month Ramadan Ameen— Haani❤SidNaaz BD❤SS100M 🥳💃 (@ume_haani19) April 24, 2021
Humanity above all. No one deserves to suffer. Ya Allah madad. Ya Allah reham. #PakistanstandswithIndia#IndiaNeedsOxygen #IndianLivesMatters— Wajeeh (@wajeeh000) April 24, 2021
We are in this together.