With over 3.46 lakhs new Covid-19 cases reported today, the situation in India is quite grim. India is also witnessing an acute shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir, ventilators, and beds in hospitals.

In these difficult times where there is hardly any good news, the citizens of Pakistan are giving us hope and standing in solidarity with our country.

The people of Pakistan are sending messages of support to India as the country is dealing with the effects of the rise in Covid-19 cases. And, netizens are quite over-whelmed to see #PakistanStandsWithIndia trend on Twitter.

Please include our neighbours in your Ramadan prayers. Humanity & kindness knows no borders. The situation in India is only deteriorating everyday. Allah pak hum sab ke haal per rehem farmaye aur humain tamam beemarion, pareshanion, mushkilaat se bachaye. #PakistanstandswithIndia — nma (@namaloomafraaad) April 23, 2021

#PakistanstandswithIndia



I will pray for the betterment of the current situation within India, and I would request all of you to do so as well, put all political differences aside and reach for the humanity within



💚🧡 — GXR Alvi 💚🧡 (@LitAlvi) April 24, 2021

We all are with you. Praying for you India.

I hope we can get out of this together. 🥺



Stay Strong Everyone. Stay Safe.

I pray, We get Corona Free World Soon. AMEEN 🥺💞 #PakistanstandswithIndia — 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐮 𝐊𝐢? 𝐉𝐢𝐚𝐚 💕 (@turningoutblack) April 24, 2021

I know #Pakistan is not in a position to offer anything to #India in this pandemic but a silent message from Pakistanis to Indian fellows - #PakistanstandswithIndia is the top trend in Pakistan and you don’t often see such trends here. Om Shanti. Rab Rakha 🙏 — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) April 23, 2021

The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia represents the best side of Pakistan. They choose solidarity and empathy over hate and enmity.

We r Human first and they have shown their humanity towards their neighboring country in their most difficult hours! — Rezina Sultana (@RezinaSultana9) April 24, 2021

The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia represents the best side of Pakistan. We must choose solidarity and empathy over hate and enmity. Only peace and cooperation in our region can help us prepare for existing and coming disasters. — Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) April 23, 2021

Well done Pakistan for rising above and showing solidarity with our Indian brothers and sisters during the COVID crisis.



Hopefully @GovtofPakistan will quickly facilitate appropriate medical supplies and assistance to India during this time of need. #PakistanstandswithIndia — Cynthia D. Ritchie (@CynthiaDRitchie) April 24, 2021

This trend speaks love... Divided my borders United by hearts..

I somehow always have and will believe this hatred is infused by political leaders.. But people of both countries dnt have any such hatred



Thanks to all pak family for being der ❤️👐#PakistanstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/Xu4GltUN0h — 💫♥️ (@blessyoualways) April 24, 2021

So glad to see that out of top 4 trends in Pakistan are about India ....

and all in solidarity with people of India in fight against Covid ....#PakistanstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/BVL5Qkw6c4 — Chatha Layallpuriya (@CforChatha) April 23, 2021

At last we all are humans #PakistanstandswithIndia.#staystrong. — Luqman Shah 🇵🇰 (@Luqman5h45) April 24, 2021

In this hard time we have to unite and fight with this pandemic together...

Glad to see that we are unite againt it now...❤️❤️❤️#indiapakistan#PakistanstandswithIndia — Owais Raza Khan (@itsOveeRK) April 24, 2021

#PakistanstandswithIndia

May Allah mercy upon everyone one — Urooj Syed (@uroojsyed) April 24, 2021

All our prayers with Indian people in these difficult times. May Allah make it easier for India and the entire world . Know that we are praying for you !

Heart warming to see #PakistanstandswithIndia as the top trend in Pakistan.

Humanity should and did win. — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) April 23, 2021

Heartening to note that

#PakistanstandswithIndia is top Twitter trend here.. When it’s matter of life and death we must stand together and show humanity. Everyone I meet here in Pakistan is genuinely concerned about Neighbours. — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) April 23, 2021

The situation in India is very serious due to the corona virus. I am a Pakistani and pray for India. May Allah save India from Corona virus soon and may his charity save Pakistan from this virus too.#PakistanstandswithIndia #PakistanWithIndia pic.twitter.com/qbjLdCCj5n — Mohammad Abubakar Siddique (@official_HMAS) April 24, 2021

I am happy to see Pakistani’s concern, love, sympathy & empathy for Indians. I expected this - thank you for not letting down my deep friendly feelings for Pakistan! Thank you for your prayers ❤️🤝 Amen #PakistanstandswithIndia — VIK おたく🙋‍♂️ (@Vikrko96) April 24, 2021

We are praying for people fighting with deadly virus #PakistanstandswithIndia May Allah bless all with healthy life in this beautiful holy month Ramadan Ameen — Haani❤SidNaaz BD❤SS100M 🥳💃 (@ume_haani19) April 24, 2021

Humanity above all. No one deserves to suffer. Ya Allah madad. Ya Allah reham. #PakistanstandswithIndia#IndiaNeedsOxygen #IndianLivesMatters — Wajeeh (@wajeeh000) April 24, 2021

We are in this together.