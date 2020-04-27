Arnab Goswami appeared for interrogation in a case against him for allegedly defaming Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday, a day after the Mumbai Police served two notices to the scribe.
But before that, he stood outside the police station and gave an interview to media, which for some reason only involved two Republic TV reporters.
Now obviously due to the absurdity of the whole incident, Twitter got involved!
#ArnabDrama— ಗಡ್ಡಪ್ಪ🙇 (@Gaddapa) April 27, 2020
By the Arnab ,to the Arnab and for the #Arnab pic.twitter.com/O6ORAGY63R
National and International Media interviewing #Arnab on the vicious attack against him. pic.twitter.com/QD7eQ07c9s— abhineet mishra (@AbhineetMishraa) April 27, 2020
#Arnab bravely facing multiple “Journalists” and answering tough questions !!!@republic pic.twitter.com/pLqGkoR1Kf— vidhundiya (@vidhundiya) April 27, 2020
#Arnab_calling_Arnab#ArnabGoswami appeared in the court, where defence lawyer #Arnab & prosecutor Arnab confronted each other. Eyewitness Arnab argued in favour of Arnab.— Harish ہریش (@lallasethh) April 27, 2020
At last, Judge Arnab declared that Arnab is innocent. 😊😜 pic.twitter.com/YaslI4QJuC
If the idea was to create an impromptu press conference, Should've got 8-10 Republic TV mics, none allowing him to speak. Why stop at 2?#Arnab pic.twitter.com/98xAhj9mkF— Sushovan Sircar (@Maha_Shoonya) April 27, 2020
The BJPs Media Manager #ArnabGoswami arrives for his interrogation at the NMJoshi Police Stn pic.twitter.com/r99RUrRpaE— LEENA (@kunfaaya) April 27, 2020
Modi, atleast do a Q&A with Republic&TimesNow!— Rafa💙|StayHome🏡 (@RafaTweets_) April 27, 2020
Even #ArnabGoswami is taking questions, though it is from his own channel!#GodiMedia pic.twitter.com/EzqB8cFNC9
I,me aur Main #ArnabDrama #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/dNaKS9B1D6— tanmay paradkar (@tanny_p) April 27, 2020
The channel which belongs to the infamous #ArnabGoswamy asks #ArnabGoswamy about why FIR was lodged against #ArnabGoswami with two booms which looks like a teleprompter.— Citizen / নাগরিক / Human Suman sengupta সুমন (@sumonseng) April 27, 2020
PS : #UninstallWhatsapp otherwise you might receive this video clip to know how naive is #ArnabGoswami ! https://t.co/84QY4jr4pE
#ArnabGoswami Speaks to @republic/@Republic_Bharat only* https://t.co/Ts9ewmOXDd— Garvit Bhirani (@GarvitBhirani) April 27, 2020
Me with myself on my news channel : #ArnabGoswami (co-founder n editor in chief Republic TV ) pic.twitter.com/B5Je2Ag5QD— Ranjan Momoi Rajyashabhawala (@chokidar_rupani) April 27, 2020
Earlier, Goswami had launched an attack on Sonia Gandhi and claimed that she had orchestrated the Palghar lynching in Maharashtra.