Recently, Mumbai witnessed one of its longest-ever powercuts in nearly two decades, as major parts of Mumbai came to a standstill.

Though electricity was restored after a few hours, there continued to be issues of a power cut, because of a major breakdown in the power grid in Khandala Ghat.

And now, videos of MSEB employees working to restore the channel have surfaced online, and the videos go to show, how difficult and dangerous a task it is.

As many as 100 engineers & staff were working day & night to restore the Kalwa-Talegaon (Powergrid) channel of Mahatrans. Despite the fog & continuous rain, the workers risked their lives to finally restore power supply. pic.twitter.com/pFVvA0UfPS — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 17, 2020

Dayanand Kamble, the Directorate General of Information & Public Relations, shared on Twitter that as many as 100 staff and engineers worked to restore the affected power grid, despite the on-going fog and rains.

Hard work is still going on to restore light for us... pic.twitter.com/Osi3vibBMB — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 17, 2020

As the videos went viral on social media, people took to Twitter to appreciate the employees for their hard work and courage, while also asking for better arrangements, so that the employees don't end up risking their lives:

I will think about & pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again...👍🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/XcoxO4AD7j — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 17, 2020

Dont know why our TV channels wont show something.



We Indians deserves to see our Heroes in action.https://t.co/xiUMGPtRdb — Mallikarjuna (@HariHaraBhakta) October 17, 2020

Mumbai's power was cut off on Monday. MSEB employees literally risking lives with inadequate safety devices to keep the engine of Mumbai running. Respect ✊🏾 #mumbaipowercut #mumbaipoweroutage pic.twitter.com/fHbbG3taop — PeaceMonger ✊🏾💙 (@PeaceMonger143) October 18, 2020

What a commendable job!