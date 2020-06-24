On Tuesday, Patanjali launched an ayurvedic medicine named 'Coronil'. The 'anti-corona' ayurvedic medicine that claims to be the first-ever 'cure' of the global pandemic that has consumed many lives.

We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study&clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days: Yog Guru Ramdev, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/QFQSVF0JIh — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

However, AYUSH Ministry (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha) has stopped yoga guru Ramdev's firm from advertising or selling Coronil until they can furnish proof of their medicine's claim.

Ministry has taken cognizance of news in media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for #COVID19 treatment by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. The company asked to provide details of medicines & to stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined: Ministry of AYUSH pic.twitter.com/OBpQlWAspu — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Following the launch of Coronil and AYUSH Ministry's response, twitter has officially turned into a meme generator:

me: yeh patanjali coronil voronil is just a marketing gimmick



inner me: please please please I hope it works go baba go — Akshar (@AksharPathak) June 23, 2020

Condoms have 98% effectiveness

Contraceptive pill has 99% effectiveness

Even Polio Vaccine has 99% effectiveness



But Baba Ramdev says his medicine #CORONIL has 100% recovery rate.



He deserves a Nobel Prize in Medicine if his claim is true. — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) June 23, 2020

If you take Patanjali's ayurvedic corona medicine the virus will do the suryanamaskar and die. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) June 23, 2020

#BabaRamdev#Patanjali launches ayurvedic drug coronil to cure covid-19..

Le coronavirus to god :- pic.twitter.com/PuqQFpYtJR — Naman (@ama_joking) June 23, 2020

#Patanjali launch ayurvedic #CORONIL drug to cure covid 19 within 14 days

Me to baba ram dev after seeing this- pic.twitter.com/YHzWtiqGdx — Knownboychandler (@friendswala) June 23, 2020

WhatsApp uncles after getting the news that Ramdev invented the corona vaccine #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/6WbKiS1wvZ — Aman (@Humourlessly) June 23, 2020

*PATANJALI LAUNCHES ANTI-COVID DRUG*



Me Who Thought Traveling Won't be Possible This Year :- pic.twitter.com/B0XIMXlRUQ — The.MecHaNic (@meChie_) June 23, 2020

Patanjali has launched CORONIL Covid-19 drug & Baba Ramdev says it has cured 100% patient in 7 days

Le W.H.O. : pic.twitter.com/Xod8uCbqpc — Abhi Modi🇮🇳🥀🥀 (@Looserabhi0) June 23, 2020

#Patanjali launch aurvedic drug to cure Covid-19 in 14 days.



Students worring about #exams : pic.twitter.com/Ys8gBdx5xO — यश (@yashjakhotia) June 23, 2020

#Patanjali Launches Ayurvedic Drug Coronil to Cure COVID-19



Meanwhile Baba Ramdev to who & American scientists : pic.twitter.com/57OX8lcvDC — Ayush Agarwal (@Ayush6801) June 23, 2020

SOMEONE :-

Baba ji ye #CORONIL kit se #Corona khatam ho jayega na.



Le swami baba Ramdev :- pic.twitter.com/fg4EwoUW5u — The_bazaaru_meme (@The_BazaaruMeme) June 24, 2020

After developing CORONIL



Baba Ramdev to BAMS student- pic.twitter.com/0xGSe7E0dS — stem cell⚕️ (@_doc_mishra_) June 23, 2020

Ayush Ministry asks Patanjali to stop advertising until their Coronil claim is examined #आयुर्वेदविजय_कोरोनिल_श्वासारि pic.twitter.com/rejPU4alO5 — Pankaj AAP (@pankajmb4u) June 23, 2020

Ayush ministry ask to stop Advertisement of coronil



Meanwhile Public pic.twitter.com/vDyHMJwXfX — Rishabh (@shahrishabh07) June 23, 2020

Patients takes 2 tablets of coronil

Coronavirus in their body:#Ayurveda pic.twitter.com/78n3hij06m — meme.hacker_ (@memehacker_) June 24, 2020

"Ayush Ministry asks Patanjali to stop advertising until their Coronil claim is examined" #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/C1oOUgcoQw — Dharmit (@BeLikeDharmit) June 23, 2020

1. Baba Ramdev after launching #CORONIL



2. Baba Ramdev after Ministery of Ayush asked Patanjali to stop it's advertising. pic.twitter.com/Gr3RVrBXNM — Nirmala Tai (@vishj05) June 23, 2020

Baba Ramdev after getting all the PR since morning and now being asked to prove the eficacy of #CORONIL .#PatanjaliProducts https://t.co/jJ2FDYHoWK pic.twitter.com/YLEJeuta3O — Abbajaan_Bajane_wale (@STharoar) June 23, 2020

If “INDIA WANTS TO KNOW & Paisa hi Paisa hoga” memes had a face!#CORONIL pic.twitter.com/Q4p7l2z3qN — Kanikaa (@kanofshit) June 23, 2020

*Patanjali launched #coronil



*Ayush Ministry stoped them to advertise till their claim gets examined



Ayush Ministry to Baba Ramdev n Andh Bhakts : pic.twitter.com/NgXuIoW9P3 — Shubham Siraswa (@ShubSamachar) June 23, 2020

Jokes apart, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that they were not involved or made aware of the trials carried out by Patanjali. They also said that the company had not disclosed any details of a two-stage trial that they claim to have conducted.