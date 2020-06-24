On Tuesday, Patanjali launched an ayurvedic medicine named 'Coronil'. The 'anti-corona' ayurvedic medicine that claims to be the first-ever 'cure' of the global pandemic that has consumed many lives.  

However, AYUSH Ministry (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha) has stopped yoga guru Ramdev's firm from advertising or selling Coronil until they can furnish proof of their medicine's claim. 

Following the launch of Coronil and AYUSH Ministry's response, twitter has officially turned into a meme generator: 

Jokes apart, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that they were not involved or made aware of the trials carried out by Patanjali. They also said that the company had not disclosed any details of a two-stage trial that they claim to have conducted. 