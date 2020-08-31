Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away today (31st August). He died at the age of 84. 

His son, Abhijit Mujherjee confirmed the same on Twitter. 

People on Twitter, including PM Modi, condoled his death and paid their respects. 

The veteran politician tested positive for coronavirus when he went to Army Hospital for another procedure. At the hospital, he underwent surgery for a blood clot in brain.

May his soul rest in peace!