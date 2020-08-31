Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away today (31st August). He died at the age of 84.

His son, Abhijit Mujherjee confirmed the same on Twitter.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

People on Twitter, including PM Modi, condoled his death and paid their respects.

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

My sincere condolences, Abjijit Da! My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. A terrible loss for the country. — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 31, 2020

#BREAKING : Former President of India #PranabMukherjee passed away.. He was 84..



One of the great sons of #India who contributed a lot in various capacities for the growth of #India



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/ktsynrZbeo — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened at the demise of former President of India, Shri #PranabMukherjee.

My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/AF57wMp5LG — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of the Former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/tCmFAmgNMb — Rajini Vidadala (@VidadalaRajini) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened at the demise of former President of India, Sh #PranabMukherjee. The nation has lost a great leader,thinker & statesman. His entire life was dedicated to service of the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family,friends & supporters.May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 31, 2020

Deepest condolences to you and your family. Bharat Ratna respected Pranab Mukherjee ji will always remain an inspiration for everyone.

A statesman, intellectual giant and a great human being.

God bless his soul. Om Shanti Shanti#PranabMukherjee https://t.co/pJat7OrwjK — Gaurav Bhatia Sr Adv BJP गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) August 31, 2020

Deeply pained to hear of the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Will always remember him as a thorough parliamentarian and a formidable debater. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti! #PranabMukherjee — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 31, 2020

A legend leaves us!



Pranab Da, one of modern India's finest leaders, a statesman and a visionary, is no more with us. His legacy shall be something to cherish forever.



My condolences.



Prayers for #PranabMukherjee 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SSXbi3RvvQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2020

India will miss you #PranabMukherjee Rest in Peace Sir🙏 A great president for our nation. — Divya✨ (@iamdiva22) August 31, 2020

Disheartening to hear about the demise of Former President #PranabMukherjee da.



I will always remember you for steering India out of the financial crisis. — Prateek Kedia (@pratk_kedia) August 31, 2020

Former President of India #PranabMukherjee has passed away at R&R Army Hospital. #RIP



One of the finest politicians of India, he has left behind an unmatched political legacy.



Deepest condolences to the family.@ABHIJIT_LS @Sharmistha_GK — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) August 31, 2020

Former President #PranabMukherjee will be remembered as a tall and multidimensional figure of Indian politics.



A statesman, thinker, writer and people's man



Incidentally.. He was second ex-President to live in 10 Rajaji Marg ... The first on was Dr. Kalam#RipPranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/dcGzwIjyvv — Srijan Pal Singh Kalam 🇮🇳 (@srijanpalsingh) August 31, 2020

Alwida Pranab Da...

Rest in peace Shri #PranabMukherjee, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/QfX2mmlhBx — Lokesh Sharma (@_lokeshsharma) August 31, 2020

End of an era.#PranabMukherjee was a statesman,most experienced policy maker,encyclopaedia on global&all Natl issues,seasoned parliamentarian,above all,excellent human.His demise creates huge void.I remember his encouragement to me at all times.We all will miss him OM SHANTI — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 31, 2020

May his soul rest in peace🙏🙏

It's a big loss.

Om Shanti#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/QJv9kKYa3T — Thakur Shubham Singh (@ShubhamJirha) August 31, 2020

Sad to hear the passing away of Former President of India Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee Sir.



You will be remembered forever Sir. Cherish valuable interactions with you.



Om Shanti. Hare Krishna #PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/hR5QNJ4sJy — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) August 31, 2020

The Demise of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is an Immeasurable loss for this country.

Om Shanti.#PranabMukherjee — Avi Singh (@avireturns) August 31, 2020

One of the brilliant minds 🙏

Rip #PranabMukherjee sir — sid ki Pav Bhaji (@chittarkhaanetu) August 31, 2020

The veteran politician tested positive for coronavirus when he went to Army Hospital for another procedure. At the hospital, he underwent surgery for a blood clot in brain.

May his soul rest in peace!