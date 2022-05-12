The Delhi and Lucknow divisions of the Northern Railway provided foldable berths for travellers commuting with newborns as part of a test program on Mother's Day this year.

On the Lucknow Mail's two lower main berths, 'baby berths' have been installed for a trial run. This service will be expanded to other trains based on the response and feedback received from passengers.

Parents can use these berths to handle infants who are too young to be left alone on a single ordinary berth. A stopper is installed in the berth to prevent babies from falling out during transit.

Facilitating ease of travel for mothers travelling with their babies.



Indian Railways introduced baby berth on experimental basis in Lucknow Mail 12229/30, Coach No. 194129/B4, berth No. 12 & 60.

The fitted baby berth is foldable & secured with a stopper.

Satish Kumar, the divisional railway manager of the Lucknow Northern Railway, tweeted about the berths, along with a video explaining how to use the berth's straps, close it, and use it again.

On trial basis Delhi Division has started baby berth in selected trains for facilitating mothers to comfortably sleep along with their babies.

Although the thought behind this initiative is pure, the execution and design are poor in taste.

Many of them claim that no mother was consulted prior to its making. Here are some of their reactions.

apart from the impracticality of this rubbery straightjacket contraption & that huge gap which screams mishaps, no mother (or dad) will be comfortable placing their kid towards the outside while she/he sleeps snuck next to the safety of the carriage wall

Dear Indian Railways, i don't think this was designed using the baby in mind.



Will your lady officers or the wives of male officers put a baby to sleep next to a steep drop?



who is coming up with these ideas?

Which mother will keep the baby like this? Baby's are put always to the side of wall.....

Don't think there was a mother on the team who decided this!

Good thought process, terrible designing and execution.

I don't think the design committee had a woman.A simple design would have been to increase the breadth of the main seat to let the child & mother sleep on the same seat. & allocate these special seats who travel with infants.

Anybody with a child or a baby will tell you that this is a bad design..babies are always towards the wall for safety and not outside like this for them to fall and injure themselves...

Great idea but what if someone drops something from upper or middle berth..

There is clearly a slew of what-ifs with this innovation, and because this is a test programme, the department should keep track of the feedback.