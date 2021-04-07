Ever since the coronavirus pandemic started, the administration has levied fines for not wearing masks to increase fear and awareness among people. One of the biggest confusions being: Should it be compulsory for an individual driving alone in a car to wear a mask?

The Delhi HC recently put an end to this confusion while hearing a petition. It ruled: A mask is compulsory even if a person is driving alone in a private vehicle. A car will be taken as a 'public place'.

Announcing the judgement, Judge Pratibha M Singh, also said:

When a car stops at a traffic signal, a driver often has to roll down their window. The coronavirus is so contagious that even in that time, anyone can be infected.

The judgement did not go down well with people at a time when election rallies and religious gathering are being organised in the country without much restrictions and the COVID infections are at an all-time high.

While some made fun of the logic behind the ruling, others had questions.

Delhi High Court: compulsory to wear mask Even if a person is driving alone in the car.



😷 pic.twitter.com/VE6UjNcHoz — Priyanshi (Naam hi kaafi Hai) 😉 (@y_priyanshi) April 7, 2021

India -

"It is mandatory to wear your mask in your Car"



"You can only take it off once you reach an election rally with thousands of other people who are also without masks... That is completely alright... But put it back on once you get into your car... Or else..." — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) April 7, 2021

So even a house is a public place, covered with walls and glass just like a car ~ sg https://t.co/3q5v7llVdR — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) April 7, 2021

I don't even know what's stupid anymore, coz someone would even come up with a reason to justify this 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/VQAHgIZ5SO — Fiz 🗨️ (@FizPercy) April 7, 2021

Let’s wear masks even at home. Even if we are watching Tv alone. Yeah! — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 7, 2021

There's no dearth of rules in india, problem is that the rules are applied senselessly:

Driving alone- wear a mask

Walking alone- wear a mask

Attending a political rally with 10000 others - do whatever you like. https://t.co/aMGAiCGw4C — Vikrant Pandey (@Vikrant_says) April 7, 2021

Wearing mask when driving alone in a car is mandatory by law in New Delhi.



According to Delhi HC:-

If you are sitting alone in a car, it’s a public space.



Bhai ☹️🤦🏼 pic.twitter.com/m6jzP1HkAN — Dheeraj Singh Rana (@ds_rana7) April 7, 2021

They quoted that car is a public place. Next time... Even if you are in bedroom you need to wear face mask though you don't wear undergarments, 😂😂😂😂😂 #delhihc #mask #MaskUpIndia #COVIDSecondWave https://t.co/Hm2ZAgTXg6 — Rahul Goyal (@rahulg_08) April 7, 2021

if u have to wear mask while driving alone as per delhi HC, then u shld wear mask while sleeping, eating and sitting alone at washroom as well... — Proudhindu (@proudhinduca) April 7, 2021

If car is a public place, why is car loan an individual responsibility? Usko bhi public kar do. — Vandana (@vsinghhere) April 7, 2021

Amazing... No amount Law can convince me of the logic behind this...



Firstly, Police penalising people ALONE in Car without Car is nothing but cruel Joke & then, Court justifying it is on the basis of being ‘Public’ place worse... @LiveLawIndia @pib_law https://t.co/UFvoFk4Ow0 — Rajeev Venkat (@RVenkat_India) April 7, 2021

So if a private vehicle is a public space, am I free to walk up to anyone's car, sir inside, turn up the air-conditioning, put up my feet and chill?



There needs to be a CAT (Common-sense Application Test) for would-be judges in this country! — vishal (@vishalvora) April 7, 2021

Men having 2 children must use condom while sleeping alone in their bed room. Seriously... lt will help controlling population. https://t.co/dJpByCGzMk — Bobby Chandrahasan (@BobbyChandraha1) April 7, 2021

You have to wear mask alone in car but god will save kumbh mela from covid. pic.twitter.com/bbujxtWi8M — so soft (@npueu) April 7, 2021

*ticks off "have sex in a public spot" from the bucketlist* https://t.co/PmzLdrdZ5H — ashwin (@mistermcnastyy) April 7, 2021

Closing the door of bathroom is compulsory while Shitting even if the person is living alone for years. Insane! https://t.co/jx7AUfJDa5 — . (@iMe_htab) April 7, 2021

neta ji doing rallies with thousands is fine but you driving alone in a car without mask isn't. pic.twitter.com/LY8D6Pzc57 — NSAIDs (@frustayadoctor) April 7, 2021

Can anyone hitch a ride in my car as it is no longer a private vehicle but a 'public space'.#JustAsking https://t.co/i8t6EinSYQ — Krishna Kant Sharma (@krishnakant_75) April 7, 2021

Amit Shah is smart, he just did a roadshow in West Bengal, on a truck full of people, surrounded by hundred others. But if he were alone in a car, he had have to wear a mask as per the regulations. Crazy! 😷 pic.twitter.com/ZNLcVh2596 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) April 7, 2021

Wearing mask when driving alone in a car is mandatory by law in New Delhi.



Election rallies with thousands without masks does not raise any eyebrows in India. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 7, 2021

Technically it’s not a car so no mask needed. https://t.co/tse7jxKSO4 — Ram Subramanian (@VORdotcom) April 7, 2021

What next?